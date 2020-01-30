This will be my last column before the start of the girls sectional tournament so today’s topic was an obvious choice.
I had an opportunity to see one or more games of every girls team in our area except Madison-Grant, so I want to run down what I think of the chances for each team to make a sectional title run.
We’ll start with the large schools where Anderson and Pendleton Heights both travel to Richmond and one or both seem likely to run into the favorite, Mount Vernon.
The Lady Tribe have a second tussle with the host Red Devils, having defeated them in overtime in the same gym early in the season. Any team with Tyra Ford can’t be overlooked. She is that good. But the team’s fate will probably rest in the hands of the rest of the players.
Should Anderson (12-10) win that game, it would likely get to the championship game as the second foe would be Muncie Central, a team it handled during the season.
The Arabians are more of an enigma. They should advance beyond the opener with Greenfield, a team they defeated by 15 points during the season. Then unless New Palestine can upset the Marauders in the opening round, they would get a shot at the favorites in Round 2.
I like the chances of both teams to get past Mount Vernon, but both teams have tendencies toward scoring droughts, and if the defense isn’t superb throughout against the talented Marauders, they won’t get the job done.
Now let’s move to the smaller schools where Daleville, Liberty Christian and Anderson Prep are all clustered at Tri-Central. The Broncos have been installed as the favorites.
Daleville is 8-13 and has lost three of its last four games. But all three losses were against Class 2A teams. I haven’t seen them play lately, but the two times I did they struggled against Shenandoah and Blackford.
The Jets are the lone team in the sectional with a winning record, and they are not to be discounted. The same can be said for the Lions, who are now under the guidance of former girls coach Mike Carey. Carey was one of the masterminds of the Lions’ boys state championship run. He is getting an assist down the stretch from the boys coach, Jason Chappell.
Only the Lions play in the first round, facing Cowan. Both the Broncos and Jets got opening-round byes and won’t play until next Friday.
Now we travel to 2A where the rest of our area teams reside. They are scattered among three sectionals.
At Northeastern, Shenandoah is the only area team, and the Raiders are the favorites at 19-2 and carrying the No. 5 state ranking. The biggest challenge comes from the hosts, a team the Raiders wouldn’t meet until the title game if both teams get that far.
The Raiders’ first two potential foes have combined to win five games this year. Shenandoah also has two of the best players in the area in Erikka Hill and Kat Perry, and they may just have the best chance of any area team to make it to the regional.
Madison-Grant is the one area team at Eastbrook and will face the host Panthers in the opening round. The Argylls have won but five games this season. Their cause for optimism can be found in a win a little over a week ago against Daleville.
The rest of the area teams are at Lapel, which is where I will be stationed for sectional action.
Lapel and Monroe Central are considered co-favorites to win and wouldn’t meet until the title game. The Golden Bears won the regular season meeting on the same floor.
There are four of the six teams at this site with winning records, and the quality of play here should be as high as at any of the sites harboring local teams. The Bulldogs are formidable with perhaps the best spread of talent of any area team when considering the top seven or eight players. Lapel opens against a rapidly improving Elwood team.
Alexandria plays on the first night in the second game against the Golden Bears. The Tigers have played well at times but have had difficulty sustaining that for 32 minutes against good teams.
Wapahani is dangerous, even though it was handled by the Bulldogs in Lapel’s season finale. Wapahani was scheduled to finish its season Thursday night against Shenandoah. A rematch against the Bulldogs could happen in the semis.
Frankton is a bit of a dark horse. The Eagles are talented. They lost to Monroe Central by 12 very early in the season and defeated Wapahani by 13 later in the year. The Eagles will play the winner of the Alexandria and Monroe Central game next Friday.
All of these sites should provide some exciting and spirited games with many really good players to enjoy. I hope many will make plans to be in attendance when the action starts Tuesday.
