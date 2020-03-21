I have been pondering for a couple of days just what I would write about former Anderson High School boys basketball coach Norm Held following the sad news of his death this past week.
I am not going to talk about his record of winning close to three games for every one he lost or his much deserved induction into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
It seems more appropriate right now to write about the person he was on and off the court. Many people loved him. Many others didn’t like him all that much. I think most that didn’t like him either didn’t know him or had favorite teams that lost to his squads quite often.
One of the first people I thought of to explore feelings about Held was Jim Shannon, who is a former player for Held and currently coaches at New Albany, with a state championship to show for his efforts.
“Back when I was in school, freshmen were in the middle school,” said Shannon. “My first year in high school as a sophomore was Coach Held’s first year as head coach at Anderson. At first, I was disappointed that Coach (Ray) Estes had stepped down. He was my man. His son was a year younger than me, and we were friends.”
It didn’t take him long to warm to the change.
“Coach Held was such a positive person,” said Shannon. “He’d get mad sometimes but not very often. I never heard him say a curse word – not to this day.”
Held was someone who always said what he thought no matter how sensitive the topic. That rubbed people the wrong way at times. It also made people like me enjoy working with him and covering his games. He did not speak in clichés. He did not say things just because he wanted his players to read it in the next day’s paper. He just said those things directly to his players.
“There were times I didn’t think he was all that smart as a coach,” said Shannon. “Then after I graduated and got older and coached on my own, it is amazing how much smarter he looked to me.”
It was former Highland basketball coach Jerome Foley who first talked Shannon into coaching, and after he was volunteer coach for a while at Anderson, Held named him the freshman coach.
“I would stay and watch the varsity practice, and I learned a lot about coaching from him,” Shannon said.
In 2016, Shannon’s New Albany team won a state championship.
“I knew how much it disappointed him to be runner-up four times and not ever win that gold medal,” said Shannon. “So I wanted him to be a part of it. So when we had our banquet after the season, he came down to New Albany. That was a special moment for me.”
Held always tried to make light of his runner-up finishes, often saying “Anderson has named a street after me – Second Street.”
But it should be noted since Held’s last second-place finish, the Indians have not played for a state championship in boys basketball.
I know this isn’t a time for gatherings of people right now, but once the coronavirus isn’t so much of a threat, perhaps it would be a good time for Anderson mayor Tom Broderick to proclaim, for a week at least, that Second Street should be named “Norm Held Way.”
“I would want people to understand that as good a coach as he was, Coach Held was an even better man,” said Shannon. “Almost all of his players liked playing for him. In the end, it is who you are and not what you do.”
Yet, I think Norm Held did pretty well on both counts. It was my pleasure to cover many of his teams and see him in triumph and despair. He was equally approachable and honest in all of those situations. I will miss any future conversations I might have had with the man and the coach.
