If you go through a list of the qualities you’d like for an ideal high school basketball coach, it is hard to think there are many boxes that would be unchecked when considering Lapel’s Jimmie Howell.
That’s why it was gratifying to be at Lapel on Wednesday for the boys basketball game against Elwood.
At that game, Howell reached 251 varsity coaching wins for that school. That eclipsed the mark of 250 held by Dallas Hunter, himself a legendary figure in these parts. Hunter was also Howell’s coach when Jimmie was in high school.
Winning game No. 251 was relatively easy as the Panthers are finding their way with a very young roster. But getting to that point certainly was not. The Bulldogs had to defeat Anderson and Frankton in back-to-back games to open the season just to tie the record.
Due to some injuries, Lapel was not at full strength. Anderson and Frankton have solid teams and in the game against the Eagles, there were a couple of junior varsity players on the floor during the final minutes due to the depleted roster and foul trouble.
But that plays into one of Howell's strengths as a coach. He gets all of his players playing at close to their maximum ability so when they are called upon in tight games, they have a chance to succeed.
Yet another of his strengths as a coach, and a person, is humility. In the locker room following his historic win, he predictably spread the credit around generously.
“I learned a lot about coaching as an assistant to Calvin Bayley,” said Howell. “There’s a lot of people who helped me. I really want to thank the people who hired me back to coach here 16 years ago that allowed me to accomplish this.”
Just think about it. In mostly just 15 seasons, since he has only three wins in his 16th season, he has averaged nearly 17 wins per season. For his career, he is right at 16 wins per season.
He has coached at Mount Vernon, Muncie South, Brownsburg and Lapel. I was able to cover his teams at three of those four stops. For better or for worse (and you’d have to ask him about which), I probably covered as many of his games in print as anyone.
I don’t know as much about basketball as many of the coaches I cover. But I do know what good ones do that is visible from the outside. Jimmie Howell is one of the best I have seen, and I am fortunate to have been able to get to know him and follow his career.
It was also really classy of Lapel to not have planned any postgame ceremony to honor the win Wednesday. Even though there was an excellent chance he would win the game and set the record, it would have shown a lack of respect for the Panthers.
I really did the same thing in a way with my column. I previously spoke to Liberty Christian’s Jason Chappell and to Howell about the changed importance of the position designations (guard, forward, center) in the sport. I didn’t want to assume I would be writing this one Thursday morning.
I will deal with that topic next week.
