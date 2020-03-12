Most times I am glad I don’t have to make the decisions the Indiana High School Athletic Association is forced to make.
This is one of those times.
Sometimes, I don’t agree with the IHSAA decisions.
This is one of those times.
This is by no means an easy choice. But especially considering the decisions made by the NBA, NHL and NCAA on Thursday, it is hard to see the IHSAA deciding to go forward with the boys basketball regionals Saturday.
This is being written at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and I hope it turns out to be a moot point by Friday.
I understand the amount of time and effort and dedication it has taken these teams to reach the regional. I know they all deserve a chance to play for a regional title and perhaps more in the following two weeks.
I also understand the risks, however minimal, to human life. I don’t think the scales are tipped in favor of playing the games. It is commendable limitations are in place to mitigate those risks, primarily by only letting a small number of people into the gyms.
But even at 75 people per team, plus players, comes out to about 360 people. Plus, the support staff of the host school to provide concessions, keep the restrooms and other areas clean will likely push the number to over 400. There is no way to guarantee none of those 400 people are infected.
This situation is so dangerous and unpredictable the NCAA has cancelled all of the spring championships as well. I don’t believe that means there won’t be any NCAA spring sports, bit it could come to that.
Some professional events are being played with no spectators. Again, that is a decision that diminishes the threat but doesn’t eliminate the threat to those people who will need to be there just for the event to be run. I believe NASCAR and the PGA need to look again at these decisions.
I don’t understand why these events, as much as I love sports, are important enough to make the spread of this virus even more life-threatening.
If the regionals are held as currently scheduled Saturday, I will be torn about what to do.
Obviously, I can watch the games on IHSAATV.org. I really would want to see the Shenandoah Raiders play at Greenfield. I know there is no risk to me personally by watching. But wouldn’t it be a bit hypocritical to watch something I feel strongly should not be held?
That is one I will likely struggle with all the way up to the opening tip.
I will find other things to do. There are small gatherings of friends that seem relatively safe. There are television programs to watch, books to read and tabletop board games to play. There is food in the pantry and drinks on hand.
I will hang close to home and hope that if many others are doing the same, something can be done to turn the tide against this dreaded virus. I hope you all make it through this safely and in good health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.