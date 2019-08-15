On Wednesday, after a couple of false starts, I was able to get my fall coverage off the ground with a high-school golf match at Tri County Golf Club in Middletown.
It was a great day. A little on the warm side but I was able to walk the course over several holes and watch each group play at least two holes and the No. 1s four holes of the nine-hole match.
Yet, as I watched the match and the competitors, my mind started to think about the sport in general at the amateur level and in high school especially.
It is especially obvious with the girls golf season coming in the fall as opposed to the boys in the spring. These girls had an opportunity to play a lot of golf leading up to their season. The boys coming off the winter season not so much.
Yet it seems like very few have spent that time during the summer. Certainly, some have other sports like volleyball, basketball and softball that can keep them occupied for a majority of the summer. Yet not all of them would reasonably have had this reason for not playing.
Then there are the numbers. New Castle is a fairly large school and yet on Wednesday the Trojans had to count all four golfers' scores because there wasn’t a fifth player.
At Anderson, the story is far worse. That school is even larger than New Castle, and yet just one girl came out for the team this season.
In the area, there are other mixed signals about popularity. In Middletown, Valley View has changed hands a couple of times in an effort to keep it up and running. Yule, in Alexandria, closed for a few years before re-opening. In Elwood, the course went from 18 holes to nine and then recently back up to 18.
Just driving past the local courses, even on weekends, there doesn’t seem to be big crowds like I remember as recently as 10 to 15 years ago.
I am not sounding any death knoll for a sport that I really like to play and watch. It is a sport where it seems many people can play at advanced ages or very young. The exercise is healthy.
Even I am a little bit to blame. I played less golf this year, so far at least, of any year I can recall. So if you haven’t dusted off those clubs for a while, how about a visit to your favorite course?
If you are a friend of mine, then send me a message on Twitter or Facebook, and maybe I will join you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.