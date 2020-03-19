I am not big on making predictions. Maybe it’s just because, most times, I don’t like people to know when I am wrong.
This column breaks both of those tendencies for me.
What I am about to write I fervently hope will be proved wrong over the coming months.
I don’t believe the boys basketball tournaments will resume. Further, I don’t believe any IHSAA spring sports contests will take place this year, unless this coronavirus starts a downward trend and a decision is made to play the games without fans.
I think the NBA and NHL are finished for 2020. I think the Major League Baseball season will face an abbreviated schedule with less than half of the 162 games played before some type of postseason is instituted.
The sports world hasn’t seen anything this disruptive in my lifetime for this length of time and maybe not even before that.
Golf’s biggest event, the Masters, is on hold. The greatest thoroughbred race in the world, the Kentucky Derby, is hoping for a Labor Day weekend reschedule. The Indianapolis 500 is unlikely to be held on schedule. Soccer leagues all over the world have shut down. I doubt even the WNBA season has much of a chance.
Locally, Hoosier Park will certainly need to delay the start of the standardbred season. It wouldn’t shock me if no races are held until May or later, and even then it might be for simulcast only and without fans in the seats.
All this pales against the loss of life some people have suffered and to the only slightly less tragic loss of employment and the means to provide food and shelter for families. I appreciate that governments around the world are trying to find a way to hasten the end of this tragedy and are trying to take care of their citizens.
My heart goes out to the medical people who are facing this dire situation head on and have some dark days and long hours ahead.
There are some predictions I not only believe will come true but I also want to be proven accurate.
I think there will be breakthroughs against this virus that will end or greatly minimize the damage before many people are predicting. I believe the economy and the jobs will come back. I believe eventually the people who are hoarding food will find more kindness in their heart so more people can get some nourishment instead of a few getting all of it.
On the sports front, things will eventually return to normal. The start of the NFL season might be the first time a pro sports league can do business as usual.
These are dark times for much of the world. Sports is only a very small, if very visible, part of what is being disrupted. As someone over 65 and at a higher risk of being severely impacted by contact with the virus, I am not going out much. My wife Jean and I are passing the time watching television, reading, playing tabletop games and talking.
I look forward to a time when we can again resume normal lives and have the pleasure of enjoying our favorite sports without fear once again. I hope to see you at some of those events. Take care and good health to you all.
