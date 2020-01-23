High school basketball officials do a difficult job very well in most games, and they have been applauded in my columns often in my career.
This may not be one of the most praiseful of those times as technical fouls have been an issue lately, most specifically in the Madison County basketball tournaments, and I am not sure they have always been handed out in the most deserving manner.
The relationship between a coach and even the players with the officials is often cordial. Both positions are difficult, and I think, for the most part, each person in either job knows how difficult the other chore can be.
For the most part, I think the technicals I’ve seen given to players have been deserved. Only the captain of each team should ever say anything to an official to begin with. I like what late Alexandria boys basketball coach Garth Cone used to tell his players, “Don’t talk to the officials. That is my job.”
Then there’s that part. Coaches talking to the officials.
Here’s my take on this. There is a rule now on the books that allows the official to officially warn a coach when he is crossing the line and in danger of getting a technical. A warning does not have to be given before a technical can be assessed.
To me, the only reasons not to give a warning would be things like overly animated behavior designed to make the officials look bad and draw even more ire from fans, who probably shouldn’t be talking to officials either (see players above). Or if vulgar or demeaning language is involved or there's physical contact with an official.
My biggest objection about technicals in the county came in a game I did not see, the girls semifinal game between Lapel and Pendleton Heights. I did speak to several people who saw the game and to several officials who knew of the incident.
It was late in the game and a loose ball foul was called on the Arabians. PH coach Chad Cook was near the play and the ball bounded to within his reach.
“I snatch the ball up in a fast motion because I was upset with the call,” Cook told me when I asked for his version of what happened.
He didn’t get a technical for that. But what came next was curious. I will let him describe what he recalled and what he saw when he watched the video the next day.
“I walked over in front on my bench, and I bounced the ball hard on the floor,” he said. “But I caught it with my hands on top of the ball. It didn’t bounce up in the air. The official was signaling the foul to the scorer’s bench. She then gave me a technical without even looking in my direction.”
Nobody I talked to told me anything that disputed his account. If the account is accurate, it gives me pause on a couple of counts.
The first is considering the tightness of the game and the fact Cook had not received a warning at any point in the game, again according to the people I spoke with, this seems an unjust punishment. The second is it seems the technical came from the sound of the ball being bounced.
A couple of officials I spoke with who hadn’t seen that incident did tell me at the end of a close game they are much less likely to call a technical unless the coach really went out of his or her way to get it.
I know emotions can get the best of both coaches and officials. But I understand a coach losing his or her temper more than officials. Coaches are emotionally invested in their teams and players. Officials should only be invested in fairly applying the rules and keeping order. That should be done without emotion.
There was another game in the county that I did see, this time the boys and again a semifinal contest. Anderson was playing Alexandria in The Jungle. In that game, Anderson players and coaches amassed a total of five technicals. I was sitting near the Anderson bench.
I don’t know what was said by the players or coaches to the officials. I know the bench was warned. I also know the officials were angry, and the fifth technical was given to the Anderson coach as he was walking off the floor after being ejected.
Here’s hoping cooler heads will prevail as even more important tournament games are coming up next month for the girls and the following month for the boys. I would love to see the games settled by the players and not impacted by emotions from coaches or officials.
