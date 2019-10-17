On one of my frequented sports forums, a fan was picking on the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team while on its way to getting swept by Washington.
He wondered how they got past Atlanta and made a snide comment St. Louis was so bad that if it were English Premier Soccer, the Cardinals might be relegated to Little League.
It reminded me of a common error by fans who think the playoffs determine the better team or an even greater fallacy the overall winner is the best team.
Let’s look at the Houston Astros. They are the team many think is the best in baseball. I think Houston is the best team in 2019 because of the 107 wins over a 162-game schedule. If it wins the World Series, I won’t be more convinced of that. If it loses along the way, I won’t change my opinion about the best team.
Two of my friends who are also on The Herald Bulletin sports staff are George Bremer and Rob Hunt. Rob’s favorite team is the Cincinnati Reds and George favors the Chicago White Sox.
If the Astros were to play a five-game series with the Reds, based on the regular season, the Reds would have proven to be the best team. They played three games during the season, and the Reds won all three. That’s enough to win a best-of-five.
The Astros played seven games against the Chisox this season. The result? The White Sox won four of the seven. Proof positive the White Sox are better than the Astros, right?
Well, if a five-game series played in October determines the best team, then why didn’t it prove the same thing during the season?
Actually, the only thing the World Series proves is which team PLAYED better over the course of those four, five, six or seven games. Not who had the best team.
The same thing can be said for the Super Bowl in football, the Stanley Cup in hockey or the NBA Finals in basketball. It really proves very little about the best team. It is exciting and fun to watch, especially when your favorite team is playing.
Knowing I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, many have asked me about my feelings after the Dodgers were booted out of the playoffs by the hot Washington Nationals. The answer is, I was tremendously disappointed.
But I didn’t burn any jerseys or t-shirts or hats.
The Dodgers were the best team in the National League this season. In the playoffs, they disappointed me three days. During the season, they let me celebrate 106 times. I would love to see them win another World Series.
Yet, I would rather they win 106 games during the season and never win a World Series, than to win 81 games in a season and then 12 in the postseason.
