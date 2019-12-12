High school basketball has changed in some obvious ways over the past few decades.
Some of those changes include the 3-point shot and the five-second count. Neither of those were in the sport when I was in high school.
But most of the rules and strategies have remained constant throughout.
Some changes are not as obvious and have occurred not through some executive order altering the rulebook but have changed much more gradually.
When I was following the sport as a teen, the positions on the floor were well known and closely followed. There were two guards, two forwards and a center plus a very good idea of the physical qualities and skills needed for each spot.
Those positions became further defined into more descriptive terms and even were assigned numbers: 1. point guard, 2. shooting guard, 3. small forward, 4. power forward, 5. post. Your scorers would largely come from the shooting guard and small forward spots. The point guard ran the team and usually led in assists. Rebounding and defense came from the power forward and post positions.
Most of that has become blurred if not completely gone away from today’s game.
Last week, I had a chance to cover two boys basketball games in which one of the coaches had one or more state titles to his resume, Jimmie Howell at Lapel and Jason Chappell at Liberty Christian.
Both agreed they no longer think in terms of filling most of those specific positions. Though Howell did apply one caveat when he offered, “I still think you need a player to be the point guard. He is a coach on the floor.”
Chappell said, “You’d like to have five different players on the floor who can all handle the basketball today. It is important to moving the basketball and handling pressure.”
I think the most obvious of these changes is there is no longer a player who can play with his back to the basket. By that I mean, post up his defender near the basket, get any entry pass and then be able to turn and score from that spot.
In fact, most of today’s games revolve around getting open 3-pointers and layups. Defenses have reacted by trying to make both of those things difficult at the same time.
Chappell pointed out something to me and used a piece of notebook paper to make his point. By the way, it is my opinion no coach in any sport loves to draw on things quite as much as basketball coaches. Perhaps there is a class they all take.
He quickly sketched out a half-court complete with 3-point line, and he made a point I hadn’t really thought about. He described that 3-point line as a barrier.
“Players will now move around the outside of that barrier when going from one side to the other instead of taking a straight line,” said Chappell. “They won’t penetrate that barrier to the area where they can take a shot from inside of that line. Players today don’t have that mid-range jump shot. It can be a powerful weapon.”
That barrier concept was something I hadn’t heard or considered before. It is just another reason why my enjoyment of high school sports continues to grow as I learn more intricacies from coaches who put in so many hours finding ways to make players and teams better.
My hats are off to them all.
