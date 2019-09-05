Now that the high school season is well underway, my fall diet of covering volleyball, tennis and golf is in full force.
My favorite sports to cover will probably always be baseball, softball and basketball with volleyball not far behind those.
It has taken me a while to figure out exactly what it is I enjoy so much about golf and tennis. It is a little like covering the circus because there is so much going on at the same time there’s no opportunity to see it all.
I finally found that one major difference between my four favorite sports to cover, and golf and tennis is that with those latter two sports, I don’t have to keep score.
Not that I’m getting lazy in my old age (I’ve always been a bit lazy), but, as I pointed out above, you can’t see everything, so keeping score of anything is pretty much impossible.
What that allows me to do with these two sports is watch the athletes more closely. Especially since these two are mostly individual sports, with the exception of doubles in tennis, there is a chance to isolate a player’s performance.
Even more than that, I get to see the personalities shine through. You can learn a lot about who a player is by how they react when put in pressure situations where the spotlight is squarely on them.
The best example of that came a week ago in the battle for the Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament title between Lapel and Madison-Grant.
Lapel’s Colin Vipperman and Cam Gooding were on the hot seat at No. 2 doubles. They had lost the first set despite having two set points. Their body language wasn’t the best starting the second set, and they fell behind. They were one set away from losing, and the Argylls would be county champs.
But they didn’t lose. They rallied and forced a tie-breaker. So it was now down to the first to win seven points. Vipperman and Gooding didn’t win any of the first three. But they managed to win the set.
Then there was no stopping them. The duo ran off for a 6-1 victory in the final set, and the Bulldogs had a sixth straight title in the event.
There was so much drama there and so much character shown. And I got to see most of it as the other four matches were finished before their second set was completed.
That made the three-hour wait for the finish of the match worthwhile. Then I got to write about it. A win-win for me. A big thank you to all of the fall athletes I’ve already covered and have yet to see this season.
