Some of the top older Pacers in the country will be on hand at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday when the Dan Patch Stakes is held for the 26th season.
The purse will be $330,000, and the event will be the spotlight of a 14-race card. This Is the fourth straight year the purse has increased for the event. First post will be at 6:30 p.m. with the Patch going to the gate at about 9:50.
Five of the nine horses entered have over $1 million in combined purse winnings and combined the nine have over $12 million in money won.
One of the favorites in the field is Lather Up, who is listed at 6-5 in the morning line odds. Last season, the horse was entered in the $190,000 Monument Circle Pace, but a break in stride ended his chances.
Lather Up has the fastest standardbred pace of the year at 1:46. That was posted at the Meadowlands two months ago. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the Breeders Crown poll and will start from post No. 4, with Montrell Teague in the sulky. The horse is trained by Clyde Francis.
Teague was the driver and Francis the trainer when Wiggle It Jiggle It won the Dan Patch in 2016.
Another experienced horse with a rich background is McWicked, trained by Casie Coleman and driven by Brian Sears. McWicked was third in the Patch a year ago and fourth the year before. He is a strong choice with 5-2 morning line odds. He has career earnings of over $4 million.
There will be two Indiana-bred horses in the field, Always A Prince and Rockin Ron.
The complete field listed by post position with morning line odds is: 1. Miso Fast, 20-1; 2. McWicked, 5-2; 3. New Talent, 20-1; 4. Lather Up, 6-5; 5. Filibuster Hanover, 10-1; 6. Jimmy Freight, 8-1; 7. Endeavor,20-1; 8. Rockin Ron 12-1; 9. Always A Prince, 6-1.
There will be two special wagers offered on Dan Patch Night, a $25,000 Guaranteed Superfecta pool will be available on the Dan Patch Stakes along with a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High Five pool on the last race of the program.
In addition to the special wagers, five lucky racing fans will be drawn to place a $100 win bet on the horse of their choice in the Dan Patch Stakes. Racing fans will also have the opportunity to win up to $5,000 with a Dan Patch kiosk game.
There also will be a driver autograph session, family-friendly activities, special giveaways in the winner’s circle and a free backpack for the first 500 guests to visit Trackside Caesars Rewards, beginning at 6 p.m.
WISH-TV will cover the Dan Patch beginning at 9 p.m..
The festival weekend continues into Saturday with free family activities. At the conclusion of live racing Saturday, Stella Luna and The Satellites will perform a free show in the Terrace Showroom.
