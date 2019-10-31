For nearly half of my life, there was no Major League Baseball team in Washington D.C.
For nearly all of that time, nearly everyone I knew didn’t care.
Now the Nationals are World Series champions, and on Wednesday night I found it really difficult to care all that much. Perhaps it is just sour grapes because they knocked my favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, out of the playoffs.
But I think it runs deeper.
I have been following baseball for as long as I have memories of anything. I love virtually everything about it. Virtually – not completely.
I am not enamored with the Nationals as champions for a couple of major reasons. First, I don’t like it when wild-card teams win it all. I get all the Cinderella hoopla and blah, blah, blah. Doesn’t move me. The team wasn’t the best in its division during the real test of a team’s worth, the 162-game grind.
If the season is not to be that important, then just play the season for fun. Then let all of the teams into the playoffs like the Indiana high school basketball tournament. Then we can truly find out which team is the hottest right then and not the overall best team.
Some folks bemoan the state of baseball because strikeouts are up, home runs are way up, bunting and steals are down. Those things I can live with. I, instead, would love to go back to the time when the two best teams in baseball, this year the Houston Astros and the Dodgers, meet in the World Series. That’s not ever going to happen again. Not enough money in it for the MLB war chest.
The second reason I don’t like that the Nationals won it all is because they are a team built for the short series. They have no bullpen. Their relief staff was among the worst of the season. Normally this is an intricate part of a team’s arsenal. The Nats player who is designated as the closer didn’t even pitch in Game 7.
Perhaps the new trend in baseball will be having 12 guys on the pitching staff, and none of them are relievers. None of them will be starters, either. There will just be openers, pitchers who will begin the game on the mound. They might pitch one inning. They might pitch five. Then the next pitcher will come in. There will be no assigned roles.
That is a change to the way baseball is played that seems more of a drastic, negative alteration than the number of strikeouts and homers.
I found a little solace in the fact the Nationals wouldn’t have won the title without the ex-Dodgers on the roster. The 40-man roster list includes Javy Guerra, Daniel Hudson, Brian Dozier and Howie Kendricks. I found a little more in the fact the Nationals will have great difficulty keeping that group of players anywhere near intact for a title defense.
But the season is finished now. I can move on completely to ice hockey, high school basketball, the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers.
Baseball is gone until February, and for the first time in a very, very long time, I am not sad it is gone. I am merely sad I feel that way. Perhaps three complete months without it will change my mind. Time will tell.
