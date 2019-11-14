Indiana sports fans are some of the most obvious in the country about their allegiances.
You see people wearing shirts, hats and coats identifying that love and not just at athletic contests but also at restaurants and grocery stores.
Right now, you can still find a lot of Indianapolis Colts gear being worn and rightly so, even though the team has been a huge disappointment these past two games.
But it is now basketball season, and I certainly haven’t seen enough love for the Indiana Pacers among the athletic gear I have seen worn lately. Yet that team is current exceeding all expectations for this early part of the season.
The Pacers have won four straight games and seven out of the last 10. Their 7-4 record is just a half-game away from being the second best in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Basketball fans from all over the state know the team is playing without Victor Oladipo. Oladipo went down in January and hasn’t played yet this season. He has practiced with the team a couple of times and has also practiced three days ago with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. There is still no timetable for when he will return.
But the team has also been without another one of its stars, center Myles Turner, who is currently out with an ankle sprain. He could return as early as Thursday night in Houston.
Yet, despite the loss of these two standouts, the team is getting strong contributions from players who aren’t exactly household names in central Indiana. Plus there is a lot of good chemistry on the team, and it can be seen in the ball movement and unselfish play.
Malcolm Brogdon is leading the team in scoring, getting nearly 21 points per contest. He also averages 8.5 assists. Domantas Sabonis is holding down the rebounding work with a 13.3 average.
Recently, I’ve been impressed by guard T.J. McConnell. His penetration to the hoop has proven difficult to stop the past couple of games.
Sunday’s game against Orlando was really one you need to track down and watch. It set a record for the fewest attempted free throws in NBA history. Only 11 were shot, six by Orlando and five by the Pacers.
The team is just a lot of fun to watch.
It should be remembered that the Colts carry the Indianapolis tag, but the Pacers are Indiana’s team. Its history has some pages written with Anderson’s name on them, as the Pacers played some games in the iconic Wigwam.
I know football is still upon us, but let’s recall basketball is what our state has long been known to represent. The Pacers deserve a bit more visible support now that the season is well underway.
