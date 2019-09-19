Two kids almost anywhere in this country having a disagreement about sports and nearly always one of them will say, “Wanna bet?”
In my experience, the topic was almost always sports.
When I was a youth, the stakes were things like a quarter or a dollar or a Coke. As I got older, the stakes got a bit higher, like lunch.
At 11:21 a.m. Thursday, the stakes got raised even higher as The Book at Hoosier Park officially opened for business. The Book is located where the former Dan Patch Brewhouse stood.
At The Book, patrons can now legally make monetary wagers on professional and college sports. The sports include football, baseball, softball, basketball, hockey, mixed martial arts, boxing, golf, tennis, auto racing, soccer and the Olympics.
Hoosier Park has again knocked the ball out of the park with the facilities. There are 50 plush chairs with a swivel table on each one pointed toward a collection of 10 large television screens where patrons can follow the exploits of the athletes upon whom they have wagered.
To the left are the windows where the bets can be placed with more TV screens overhead with the odds for the various events. Patrons aren’t required to stand there and figure out the odds and options because there are also printed forms toward the rear of the area with that same information.
Caesars Entertainment now has seven such facilities in operation in Indiana. It is estimated gambling in Indiana employs about 11,000 people with that number steadily growing. Over the next five years, sports wagering in this state is expected to bring in $1.7 billion.
Now you can certainly just go up to a window and bet on the team you think will win an upcoming game. But there are more options than just that.
You can bet which team will win the National and American League titles. The Los Angeles Dodgers are such heavy favorites that if you bet $15, you’d make $10 for a $25 return on your investment. For the World Series, the Dodgers are 5/4 odds, the same as the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are 5/1 and the Chicago Cubs 20/1.
The Indianapolis Colts are 35/1 odds to win the AFC title and 75/1 to win the Super Bowl. The Indiana Pacers are 14/1 to win the NBA Eastern Conference title and 50/1 to win the NBA championship.
Even on individual games you can wager on things other than just who wins. For Sunday’s game in Indianapolis between the Colts and the Atlanta Falcons, the Colts are 2.5-point favorites. You can make a bet that factors in that point spread. The points total is 47, so you can bet on whether the total points will be above or below that figure.
To place a wager, you just go to the window and tell them the number of the team (to be found on the sheets or screens) on which you want to bet, what type of bet and the amount of the wager. You will get a ticket. Be sure to look at the ticket before walking away from the window to make sure it is what you intended. Winning tickets can be redeemed up to 365 days after the event.
No one under the age of 21 can make a wager.
I think this is a great move for Indiana. Since people are going to bet, there may as well be a safe place to do it where it is regulated and the state can get some much needed money from it.
I am not a big gambler. A night at the races may find me wagering between $10 and $20 and hopefully winning some of the time. I will dip my toe into The Book from time to time, and I am glad Hoosier Park has such a gorgeous and friendly place for this wagering. Good job, Caesars.
