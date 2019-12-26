At least once each basketball season, I take it upon myself to help the casual fans with some rules reminders so they may better enjoy the rest of the prep season.
Some of these have proven to be among the more interesting of my columns judging by the reader feedback.
One of the most popular, yet still misunderstood, was the one in which I pointed out that there is no “over the back” violation in any rulebook. Rarely do I cover a game without hearing a fan still cry out in search of such a call.
It is only a foul if the rebounder pushes his foe out of the way with his body when he goes up.
But that’s not my lesson for this week.
At a recent girls basketball game, I repeatedly heard from a couple of fans who wanted a three-second call on an opposing player at times where it really wasn’t appropriate. I appreciate the frustration because it is one of the least enforced rules in the sport, and that is true at every level.
Even with three officials on the court, it is apparent at various times none of the three are watching the paint area for violators.
But the times to which I refer from a recent contest stemmed from two errors in fan judgement.
The first involved the speed of the count. These fans were trying to help out the officials by counting out loud. But a stopwatch would have revealed about 1.5 or two seconds elapsed by the time the count reached three.
But that isn’t the biggest misunderstanding.
Once a shot goes up, the three-second count ends. It doesn’t start again until a player gains possession of the rebound if the shot fails to go in the basket. Then the count is halted once another shot goes up. So it is possible for an offensive player to remain in the paint area for much longer than three seconds without actually being in violation of the rule.
It was actually somewhat difficult in deciding upon a focus for this year’s fan aid. There are several common phrases that come from the stands that caught my attention.
My honorable mention for consideration next year includes:
“Call them on both ends,” which would have examined the possibility officials actually only remember a certain rule on 50 percent of the court’s surface.
“You are missing a good game out there,” which implies the officials are unaware whether the contest is actually being played well by both teams.
“Homer,” which is based on the absurd notion a large percentage of the IHSAA officials actually have that as their first or, possibly, even last name.
In any event, I hope everyone had a great holiday week and when 2020 appears next week, it will be a healthy and happy 12 months for you.
