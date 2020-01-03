Former Lapel girls basketball coach Kevin Brattain said it best, “You can only do something the first time once.”
The first girls basketball team to bring home a sectional trophy for that school was honored Thursday night between games of a girls-boys doubleheader against Guerin Catholic.
In the 1999-2000 school year, the Bulldogs got over the hump. They were not the first really good team the school had in that spot, and they weren’t the last. But they got it done in a season when few thought it would happen.
“We weren’t that good during the regular season,” said Misty Carpenter, who was a junior on that team. “We believed in ourselves. Coach believed we could do it. We hit our stride at the right time. We were underdogs so there was zero pressure on us.”
Brattain remembered the season similarly and said, “We’d had some injuries. (senior) Andrea (Jennings, a 1,000-point scorer) had been out for a while. We just got on a really good run. We had been favored in a lot of sectionals before. But when we beat Tri-High in the championship game, it was a really big deal. They were our nemesis.”
Ashley (Brattain) Andryuk had a special viewpoint on the accomplishment with her dad as the coach.
“It is hard to play for your dad,” said Andryuk. “I grew up being his No. 1 fan. I used to get upset if he got a technical. I was sad for him when teams in the past didn’t win the sectional. But to see him on the floor after the sectional hugging (former Lapel boys coach) Dally Hunter was a real thrill.”
“It was really special to have my daughter on that team,” said Brattain. “That’s an additional bond we have and will always have. I told the girls all the time that this is a special time. Your teammates will always have that special place. You remember the big games and the big moments. This was a really fun group. They all got along.”
Brattain was also honored in the ceremony for his 308 wins as a varsity coach at Lapel. That is the most basketball coaching wins ever at that school.
The experience was something that has paid dividends for many of the players even after their playing time was finished.
“I am excited that this team is honored,” said Carpenter. “Every team I was on at Lapel felt like a family. It was an exciting, fun time. I am so glad to get the chance to see my teammates again and to meet their husbands and their kids for the first time and find out what they are doing in their lives.
“Because we were underdogs and achieved this victory, it taught me the value of teamwork. It is something I still use today. Even though the odds might be overwhelming, I still know it can be done.”
This team didn’t just win the sectional. It also advanced all the way to the Final Four. After it broke the sectional title drought, the following year the Bulldogs won the sectional again.
Team members in 2000 were: seniors Lauren Collins, Jennings, Kelly Wilson, Jennifer Hults; juniors Karleigh Huff, Carpenter, Mary Russell; sophomore Ashley Brattain; freshmen Ashley Hobbs, Emily Hoover and Autumn DeLey.
The coaching staff consisted of Ron Buckner, Connie Hinshaw, Dave Huff, Sharon McDermott and Amy Clark.
“We had a really good staff,” said Brattain. “They really worked hard and meant a lot to our success.”
It was a pleasure to cover that team back in 2000 and also really an honor to be able to be there when the team was honored Thursday. They provided memories both times I won’t forget.
