INDIANAPOLIS – As All Elite Wrestling prepares for its third trip to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, there seems to be a changing of the guard taking place.
Two weeks ago, at the Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey, 26-year-old Maxwell Jacob Friedman – better known as MJF – became the world heavyweight champion and 27-year-old Jamie Hayter claimed the women’s world title.
They join world tag team champions The Acclaimed – 33-year-old Max Caster and 31-year-old Anthony Bowens – as young “homegrown” talents who have recently been moved to the top of the card.
Ricky Starks hopes to soon add his name to the list.
The 32-year-old New Orleans native won a tournament last week in Chicago to earn a title bout against MJF at the “Winter is Coming” special event Dec. 14 in Garland, Texas.
Starks’ win against Ethan Page in the tournament final is the biggest moment in his AEW career so far, and it’s the culmination of a heroic character turn that’s vaulted him into the main event scene.
“It’s about time,” Starks said during a phone interview last week. “It’s definitely about time, and I think I can say that with 100% honesty. And I’m looking forward to it because, at a certain point, you kind of get to this mode of like, ‘Alright, well if you don’t see it and I see it, I’m going to do as much as I can to shove it in your face and be like, this is what you got on your hands. This is what you’re missing out on for the past X, Y, whatever.’
“So I’m as hungry as I was the day I started, and I really am looking forward to see how far I can take this. And I believe in myself 1,000%. I have no issues or worries, that doubt of ‘Well, am I ready?’ I’ve always been ready. Also, too, you’re never ready. Everyone thinks, ‘Well, is this person ready?’ No. No one is ever ready. You just have to jump in and start swimming. So I think that this is the perfect time for me, and I’m more than thrilled about it, to be straight up with you.”
The fans have responded in kind.
Frankly, Starks is an easy guy to root for. He has a natural charisma – reminiscent in some ways of a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – that allows him to captivate an audience with a microphone in his hand.
And he has a real-life underdog story that includes a 2021 neck fracture that kept him out of the ring for the majority of a five-month period and threatened to end his career.
It’s still an incident he’s coming to grips with in many ways, but there’s no question Starks has been on fire since his full-time return in September 2021. It started with a long run as the FTW champion before morphing into his current good guy act.
AEW played up the underdog role during his run through the world title eliminator tournament, having Starks upset much bigger men in Lance Archer and long-time rival Brian Cage before defeating Page – another young star on the rise – in a riveting final.
It was a huge victory that cemented Starks’ place as a main-event caliber talent. But his celebration has been muted.
It’s a definite big step on the journey, but it’s not his preferred destination.
“I can’t really take victory in that because there’s still so much more work to do,” Starks said on the afternoon prior to his win. “If I win tonight, it’s great. It’s cool, but I can’t just sit in that moment of it. I have to keep going because I don’t want to get stuck in it. I wanna keep that flame alive in a sense.
“So, while it’d be fun if I did win tonight and be the No. 1 contender, I have to keep moving on until I’m finally past – way past – the finish line. I ain’t trying to just go through the finish line. I’m trying to get way past the finish line. And, obviously, going past the finish line is beating MJF for the AEW championship. So I think, in that moment, then I’ll be able to really take a breath and … sit in that moment. But, for now, I can’t. I just can’t allow myself to do that just yet.”
Starks was not among the talent announced ahead of Wednesday night’s dual taping of “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage” in Indianapolis. But MJF is expected to address the crowd about his title win, and there’s always the chance for a run-in by his challenger.
The house show starts at 7 p.m. with tapings for the “AEW Dark: Elevation” YouTube channel, and the live two-hour broadcast of Dynamite begins at 8 p.m. with the show airing on TBS. The Rampage taping will immediately follow the conclusion of Dynamite and air Friday at 10 p.m. on TNT.
Starks said the live audience is in for a pulse-pounding night.
“Well, I can tell you this. They can expect Ricky Starks in full-blown fashion – that’s me being absolute,” he said. “They can expect a top banger of a show. This is how I describe it. Dynamite shows are basically like a buffet. You can find anything that you like on the entire card. You love high-flying action? You got it. You love big dudes just slapping the crap out of each other? You got it. You like handsome, charismatic, stylish individuals who are the top of the top as they get in terms of AEW – a la me? You got it.
“So I think you can find anything on a Dynamite show, and – to be straight up with you – I think (Wednesday) there’s a few surprises for the fans of Indianapolis.”