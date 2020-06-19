ELWOOD — Wednesday evening, the Elwood Community School Corporation approved the hire of Terry Riggs to take over as the football coach for the Panthers.
Riggs has had several stops as an assistant coach, most recently as the defensive backs coach at Decatur Central for the last two-and-a-half years. During that time under coach Kyle Enright, the Hawks were 31-8 overall and advanced to the 2018 Class 5A state championship game, where they lost to New Palestine, 28-14.
The 2010 South Bend Adams and 2014 Holy Cross graduate is looking forward to his first head coaching assignment with the Panthers.
“It’s super exciting to say the least,” Riggs said. “I’ve already reached out to community members and have some things in the works there. I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting to know the parents as well.”
In addition to his football experience, it was a focus on community involvement for himself, his coaches and the players that made Riggs the most attractive candidate, according to Elwood Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown.
“Terry rose to the top of the impressive candidate pool by describing a ‘community-first football team,’” Brown said in an email. “He has already had communication with several local organizations about getting the football team involved in community outreach. Terry will be meeting soon with the football players, parents and staff as they begin to prepare for the 2020-21 season.”
For Riggs, that means the members of the team will not only be football players and students but also good citizens.
“I’d love for the boys to be involved in the community as well, not just go to school, work, go home, do homework and play football but be active in the community and take pride in what Elwood is,” he said.
Riggs will be the fourth football coach in the last five years at Elwood after current athletic director Marty Wells guided the program for 11 years. Riggs knows, coming off consecutive 0-10 seasons and a current 21-game losing streak, rebuilding the Elwood football program will not be easy.
“There is a buy-in from the players and the program in general,” Riggs said. “Ultimately, as a team, we have a three-pillar approach -- academics, holding each other accountable in school and in general and community service. If we take care of those things, the football is going to take care of itself.”
Riggs has primarily worked the defensive side of the ball at Franklin College, Edinburgh High School and Kentucky Christian University prior to his time at Decatur Central. He plans to surround himself with strong coaching talent and that his offense and defense will play one way.
“If you were to pick one word to describe both, it would be ‘fast,’” he said. “I’m a defensive guy by nature, but I’m going to bring in an offensive guy, and we’ll be on the same page with what we’re looking at. I think Elwood football is a program that is going to be fast and physical, and we’re going to create some toughness on that field on Friday nights.”
Riggs takes over the program at a difficult time as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt. He said, for the time being, he will take advantage of technology to hold virtual team meetings, and when it is time to return to the field, the health of the players and coaches will be a top priority.
“We’ll be navigating through the phases as best we can,” Riggs said. “We’ll be making sure the safety of kids is super important.”
Riggs and his wife Haley have a five-and-a-half-month-old son named Tyce.
