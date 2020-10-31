INDIANAPOLIS — The play is nearly six weeks old, but it’s still generating buzz.
Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia was making his first career start at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner gave him a rude welcome — tossing the 6-foot-5, 308-pounder aside with one arm en route to a hit on quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Linebacker Darius Leonard said days later the play was a hit in the defensive film room and offered one of the best quotes of the season.
“He killed a guy like he didn’t even have a family in the stands,” Leonard said.
Fellow defensive tackle Sheldon Day — who played alongside Buckner for three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers prior to reuniting with him in Indianapolis this spring — was less colorful but just as effusive in his praise this week.
Comparing the player he’s seen through six games with the Colts to the one he played with in the Bay Area, Day noted a sharper focus.
“I think he’s more determined and more, I guess, on key with things,” Day said. “Just for example, the move that he hit against the Vikings guard, I’ve never seen that before. I see him trying to really assert his dominance to show why he’s one of the best d-tackles in the game.
“So I would say he’s at a different clip, and I’m excited to see when he hits his stride and how we’re coming back off a bye week, how he continues to grow.”
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard expected a game changer when he traded the 13th overall pick to San Francisco in March and welcomed the new three-technique with a four-year, $84 million contract.
Buckner has delivered. He’s tied for the team lead with four tackles for loss, second with 2.5 sacks and first with 13 quarterback hits
He has 28 tackles — a borderline absurd total for an interior defensive lineman that speaks to his agility and motor — including 17 solo stops. And he’s responsible for one of the team’s two safeties.
The Colts (4-2) hope that impact continues Sunday when they visit the Detroit Lions (3-3) in the first game back from the bye week.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is arguably the best passer the team has faced to this point in the season, and he should provide a strong warm up act as Indianapolis enters the teeth of its schedule.
Following this week, the Colts will host the Baltimore Ravens before travelling to face the Tennessee Titans on a Thursday night. They’ll return home Nov. 22 against the Green Bay Packers and finish the month by hosting the Titans in a rematch just 17 days after their first meeting.
All three of those teams are early season Super Bowl contenders, and Indianapolis’ ability to handle that stretch will go a long way toward projecting its own playoff chances.
But the Colts can’t risk looking past Detroit.
The 32-year-old Stafford — selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 — remains dangerous if given time in the pocket. But the Lions have allowed him to be sacked 14 times through the first six games, and it appears to be taking a toll.
He’s completing 62.3% of his passes — his lowest rate since 2014 — and his 263.3 passing yards per game are his second-lowest average since 2010.
That’s reflected in the Lions entering the week with the league’s 20th-ranked passing game and the 23rd-ranked total offense.
But Stafford is coming off a big game in a come-from-behind victory against the Atlanta Falcons (25-of-36 for 340 yards and one touchdown), and Detroit is looking for its first three-game winning streak under head coach Matt Patricia.
Indianapolis’ defense has struggled in the first half in each of its past two games, but the Colts still rank second in yards surrendered and fourth in points allowed.
“No guy on this defense is worried about stats and rankings,” cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “That’s a pretty good outlook, coming out of each game ranked as one of the best, but that’s not our main focus. We just want to be the best we can be each play, each down, each series.”
Buckner was imported to help make sure that happens, and the defense needs him at his best for the coming gauntlet.
Day — an Indianapolis native and two-time captain at Notre Dame — doesn’t see that as a problem.
He sees Buckner as a man on a mission who could take the entire defense along for the ride with him.
“I think he just feels like he has something to prove,” Day said. “I feel like a lot of people don’t respect him as much as he needs to be. He’s one of the most dominant d-tackles in the game, and he’s sometimes forgot about. … So I know that he’s trying to really fortify his name in the top d-tackles in the league.”
