There was frustration on the Indianapolis Colts’ sideline Sunday as the third quarter got underway at Ford Field.
The offense had consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half, and the Detroit Lions seemed to be gaining momentum as they cut the visitors’ lead to six points and were driving to take the lead.
That’s when the growing bond between this Indianapolis team began to assert itself.
In less than five minutes of game time, the Colts forced a pair of turnovers and scored two touchdowns to spark a convincing 41-21 victory.
“There was a sense of urgency,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “There was some back-and-forth that was good, like, ‘Hey, we gotta go right now. We can’t keep slopping around.’ So there’s definitely that coming together. There’s that good tension, I think, that’s healthy and a good chemistry as well. It’s part of being a team, being a teammate.”
Rivers again was efficient and effective.
The 38-year-old quarterback was 23-of-33 for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. All three of his scoring strikes came in the second quarter as Indianapolis (5-2) wiped out a seven-point deficit with 20 unanswered points.
It was the first time an Indianapolis quarterback threw a trio of touchdown passes in the first half since Andrew Luck on Nov. 11, 2018. Rivers completed passes to 11 different receivers overall and has thrown six touchdowns with just one interception since a disastrous performance at Cleveland on Oct. 18.
The Colts have scored 72 combined points in the two games since, but Rivers downplayed the idea he’s hit a particular stride.
“I don’t necessarily feel like I’ve hit a groove or anything,” he said. “Certainly it’s been a good two games as a whole, but, shoot, there’s certainly some things I still need to clean up and keep improving. As we know, it’s a week-to-week league.”
This week did not start off well for Indianapolis.
The Lions blocked a first-quarter punt and recovered it at the Colts’ 32-yard line. Two plays later, Stafford connected with Marvin Jones Jr. for a 25-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.
Stafford finished 24-of-42 for 336 yards with three touchdowns and one pick, but it was barely enough to keep Detroit in the game.
Indianapolis kept the veteran passer busy in the pocket. He was sacked five times, with defensive linemen Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis recording two each.
It was the highest sack total for the Colts since they had eight against Tennessee late in the 2017 season, and Autry and Lewis became the first Indianapolis pair to record two sacks in the same game since Raheem Brock and Dwight Freeney in 2004.
But the fifth sack was the one that sparked the game-defining surge.
With the Lions (3-4) facing third-and-9 at Indianapolis’ 25-yard line, all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard sacked Stafford and knocked the ball free. Defensive end Justin Houston fell on the ball for the Colts’ first fumble recovery of the season, and Rivers responded with an eight-play, 60-yard drive capped by Jordan Wilkins’ 1-yard touchdown run.
The big play was a pass interference penalty against Detroit cornerback Justin Coleman for 41 yards on third-and-14 that put the ball at the Lions’ 4-yard line.
“The interference call was a great, savvy play by our veteran quarterback,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “To know that we’ve got a third-and-forever, and to put it up where (wide receiver Ashton Dulin) got a chance, to throw the kind of ball that you get a chance for that call.”
Wilkins – who finished with a career-high 89 yards on 20 carries -- also ran in the 2-point conversion for a 28-14 lead.
Moments later, the defense again made a game-changing play.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II disguised his coverage and baited Stafford into a pass in the flat. Moore returned the interception 29 yards for his first career pick-6 and the third for Indianapolis this season.
That made the lead 35-14 with 13:26 remaining and all but ended the competitive portion of the game.
The Colts set up their big defensive plays in the passing game with outstanding run defense.
Detroit finished with just 29 yards on 13 carries – the second time this season Indianapolis has held an opponent to less than 30 yards rushing.
“We have to earn the right to rush the passer,” Moore said. “We have to earn the right to stop the pass. So, in order to do that, you’ve gotta make them one-dimensional, and stopping the run – something that we preach each and every day is for us to win a ballgame, you’ve gotta stop the run.”
Indianapolis built its early advantage with a sensational second quarter. Rivers threw touchdown passes of 22 and 29 yards to running back Nyheim Hines sandwiched around a 7-yard scoring strike to tight end Jack Doyle for a 20-7 halftime advantage.
The Lions missed a field goal attempt just before intermission, but Stafford cut into the deficit with a 9-yard touchdown pass to running back Kerryon Johnson on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Stafford somehow extended a third-down play in the pocket early in the fourth quarter and took advantage of a missed defensive assignment for a 73-yard completion to Marvin Hall that set up a 4-yard scoring strike to Jones with 12:15 to play. But that was the last hurrah for Detroit, which has lost seven straight home games.
The Colts capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run by tight Trey Burton – his second out of the wildcat formation in as many games – with 7:01 remaining.
After the Tennessee Titans lost 31-20 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis also found itself tied for the AFC South lead with nine weeks to play.
“We want to be sitting at the top when Week 17 is over,” Rivers said. “We’re in position to have a chance to accomplish all we want to accomplish. That’s all you can ask for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.