INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton ran past cornerback Tremon Smith, and Philip Rivers’ eyes must have lit up.
The Indianapolis Colts’ offense needed a big play Saturday during its final scrimmage of training camp at Lucas Oil Stadium. The last two sets of downs had ended with Rivers taking a “sack” from defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and pressure up the middle forcing a quick throw that flew over running back Nyheim Hines’ head.
Something was needed to break the funk, and the veteran quarterback-wide receiver combo was more than up to the task.
Rivers unloaded his most impressive throw of the two weeks of practices open to media and hit Hilton in stride for a 47-yard touchdown and a serious hint at what this offense is capable of accomplishing.
“I kind of mentioned to him, I was like, ‘Hey, we get going like this now, we’re gonna be hard to stop,’” Rivers said. “… A lot of guys are gonna touch the ball, but certainly having a playmaker and receiver of his caliber on the field certainly is a big plus.”
During his short time in Indianapolis, Rivers has looked like a big plus, too.
The 38-year-old quarterback has translated a history in head coach Frank Reich’s offense into a fast start with his new team. There have been bumps in the road, and more undoubtedly lie ahead, but the process has been about as seamless as could be expected thus far.
Rivers opened the scrimmage in the no-huddle offense and completed six consecutive passes. He finished the day 17-of-28 overall and added a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to his big play with Hilton.
It was the kind of efficient, effective performance that’s been the hallmark of the Colts’ best offensive days under Reich. And it was a welcome sight with the regular-season opener looming just 15 days away in Jacksonville.
“We started out the game in no huddle, and he’s calling different things, making different checks, fooling the defense. And it was just working,” said tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who had three receptions from the starting quarterback. “We just tried to get out there and get the ball rolling early today.”
Monday’s scrimmage was more intense and physical. It included several live tackling periods, and there was a big focus on the running game.
On Saturday, Reich wanted to put the ball in the air more often.
All of Rivers’ work was done in the “first half” before the team returned to the locker room and simulated a 12-minute NFL halftime. He watched the second half from the sideline, standing next to offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and donning a baseball cap.
Backup Jacoby Brissett was 11-of-18 with a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Artavis Scott, on which the former Clemson star took a screen and sprinted into the end zone.
Rookie Jacob Eason was 3-of-4 in limited work, with the highlight being a 36-yard completion to wide receiver Daurice Fountain down the far sideline. Chad Kelly was 1-of-4 and threw the session’s only interception. Safety Tavon Wilson initially broke up and deflected the pass, and linebacker Zaire Franklin caught the ball on the rebound for the turnover.
The defense also scored highlights with a run-stuff 5 yards deep in the backfield by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and another strong showing by breakout training camp star Tyquan Lewis. The 2018 second-round pick dominated a late series against the third-team offense, sacking Eason, providing pressure to force the quarterback up in the pocket on another sack and stopping a run for a 6-yard loss.
But Rivers and the first-team offense again displayed their vast potential.
“The offensive line seems to be doing their thing,” Reich said. “I feel like our work on combination blocks has been really good. We’ve had some good work in gap-scheme stuff, zone-scheme stuff, feel like we’re in synch, feel like we’re where we should be considering we’re two weeks away from the season. And I think in the passing game we continue to just get better and better and find that rhythm.
“So I think today was a really good day for that. We’ve had a lot of really good work there, and we’re very confident the passing game is gonna be strong. Obviously, Philip is top notch. He has elite accuracy, and our receivers today looked really good.”
Rivers completed passes to seven different players despite the fact two key pieces of the offense were missing. Wide receivers Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal continued to sit out with injuries Reich believes will not be long-term issues.
Tight end Trey Burton also suffered a calf injury during the two-hour practice and will undergo an MRI for further evaluation.
The Colts will take Sunday off before returning to practice Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
“I think it was really good work, both times in the stadium,” Rivers said. “I just think it was good to kind of go through that, kind of the whole pregame routine, be in our uniform, be in some situational stuff. We did a little more of that today, as well. It’s just kind of continuing the trend in the direction we want to go to be ready Week 1. So, I thought, with the lack of preseason games, this was the best way to get it done. …
“Now, we have one more kind of, probably, similar to a training camp week, and then it’ll be game week. So it’ll be here before we know it.”
