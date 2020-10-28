INDIANAPOLIS – It’s no secret Philip Rivers likes to talk.
The veteran quarterback is often caught on camera conversing with opponents during the course of a game, and he’s long been a media favorite because of his tendency to give expansive answers on just about any topic.
But some of the 38-year-old’s most productive words are spoken before much smaller audiences on the practice field, in the locker room and all around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, one of the NFL’s best blitzers from the slot, said Rivers helped him realize he sometimes tips his pass rush during their first training camp together this summer.
“It’s just certain tendencies that he can see from me,” Moore said. “Sometimes I get carried away, (and) I show it too much. Or maybe if I’m too stiff and focused in on a receiver, he can tell that I’m probably coming. By just trying too hard to not try and show him, he’s able to tell that I am coming.
“So (it’s) just something that we talk about sometimes as far as making everything look the same.”
This has long been a habit for Rivers.
Over his 16 seasons with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, he was the defensive coordinator’s best friend. And as he’s gained knowledge and experience in the league, he’s only become even more of a resource for the other side of the ball.
Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni saw it first-hand during his five years with the quarterback in southern California. In fact, shortly after Rivers signed with Indianapolis as a free agent in March, Sirianni told defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus the two would become fast friends.
“No doubt does he help every defensive coordinator I’ve been around with the same team that I’ve been with Philip with,” Sirianni said. “They’ve said the same thing of how important he is to helping the defense prepare and get better because he challenges the defense, not only with his arm but with his mind, and he sees everything.
“He is able to tell them, ‘Hey, this looks like this or this looks like that. Maybe you should do this.’ Not that he is sitting in there game planning with them, but I know he gives insights to the defense, particularly in training camp and throughout.”
It’s just a natural progression from Rivers’ love of the game.
His father, Steve, was a high school coach in Alabama, and Rivers will coach his own sons with a job already lined up in his home state after his playing career ends.
With the Colts on the bye, Rivers spent Sunday channel-surfing on the couch with his boys and trying to catch the end of as many 1 p.m. games as possible. He regularly catches all the prime time contests each week, and he often knows the next opponent’s most recent result when he meets the media for the postgame interview.
It seems he’s always watching or talking about football, so it’s only natural that trait carries over with his teammates.
“I’ve always enjoyed that aspect,” Rivers said. “The guy I’ve probably had the most conversations with over my career defensively was (former Chargers safety) Eric Weddle. He and I would talk all the time between series and plays and this and that and what he saw. It’s been fun to do that.”
During his first season in Indianapolis, Rivers has enjoyed the give and take with linebackers Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker Jr., safety Khari Willis and Moore among others.
One of his best sparring partners is a former division rival – defensive end Justin Houston, who spent eight seasons hunting down Rivers with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Both sides benefit from the impromptu strategy sessions, but few bring the quarterback’s encyclopedic knowledge to the table.
“It’s just another coach point of view, a coach on the field,” Houston said. “I like to know what he’s thinking and what he sees from certain situations and to have his thought process. He’s played for 17 years, so there is so much he’s seen in this game actually being on the field.
“I think there is a lot you can get from him. Every week I ask him questions, like what he thinks or what he sees in this situation.”
Eberflus believes the quarterback’s perspective is invaluable to a defense.
He often checks in with Colts head coach Frank Reich – an NFL quarterback for 14 years – for insight on a particular coverage or scheme.
And he appreciates Rivers because he’s as willing to talk directly with players as he is to aid the coaching staff’s preparation.
“I really believe in that because you defend the pass through the eyes of the quarterback, and I’ve believed that for a long time,” Eberflus said. “I use that resource everywhere I’ve been. … We are a football team, but we have great character of men here, and those guys are willing to share ideas – anything that can help us to win.”
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was the only player not to practice Wednesday because of injury. Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and Leonard (groin) were limited.
Indianapolis also opened the three-week return window for a trio of players on injured reserve. Defensive end Kemoko Turay, rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and linebacker Matthew Adams will be evaluated throughout the week.
“You have an idea of what it is going to take,” Reich said. “We have an idea of how long we think it’s going to take Pittman, and we have an idea of how long we think it’s going to take Turay. But that can be accelerated or slowed down depending on what we see.”
