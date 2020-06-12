INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers enjoys his new surroundings.
He and his family have been in central Indiana for more than a week now, though the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is unsure whether his new residence is in Westfield or Noblesville. There’s time to figure it out.
Just like there’s time to adjust to daylight hours that last beyond 9 p.m.
After spending much of his adult life in California and living the past few months in the Florida panhandle, Rivers has entered a whole new world on and off the football field.
And, from the sound of things, it appears all the changes have helped energize the 38-year-old veteran.
“Truly, one of my favorite things is being a teammate,” Rivers said. “I love being a teammate. I love that locker room and having so many different guys and having – because of a football, we’ve all come together and been able to meet.
“Here I am in Year 17 and going to a whole new locker room and being brand new and not knowing really any of these guys other than competing against them. I look forward to training camp to get to actually be around these guys in person.”
He’s met a handful of his new teammates already.
As of the middle of last week, he’d thrown twice with teammates including tight end Jack Doyle and wide receiver Parris Campbell. There are more sessions scheduled for the summer, including a full-team workout at some point meant to replicate the missing veteran mini-camp.
Coaches won’t be involved in those sessions, per league rules. But Rivers gives head coach Frank Reich and his staff high marks for devising an efficient virtual program this spring.
The Colts have done far more than simply watch a computer screen while a coach lectures about the intricacies of routes, concepts and game plans. It’s been an interactive process.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni will call up a play and ask wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, for instance, why he made a certain move at a certain time in reaction to a defender. What did he see, and what was the thought process that led to his decision?
Then Sirianni might describe a game situation and ask running back Nyheim Hines how he would react. Rivers follows those kinds of conversations closely and interjects his own opinion when asked.
Nothing can replicate on-field reps, but these mental exercises have plenty of value to a quarterback learning an entirely new set of teammates. Knowing how a receiver thinks allows Rivers to anticipate his next move, and that process theoretically keeps the offense one step ahead of the defense.
Rivers believes his history with Reich and Sirianni – he spent three years with the head coach and five seasons with the offensive coordinator during his 16 years with the Los Angeles and San Diego Chargers – also provides an advantage. Of course, the quarterback has a solid base in the offensive scheme, but it goes deeper than that.
He knows how Reich and Sirianni teach a route to be run. And from what he’s seen on tape and the few live reps he’s been able to take, the Colts receivers have been star pupils.
“They are running the route the way I ran it, believe it and know it,” Rivers said. “I think that’s going to make for an easier transition from that standpoint.”
When Reich first linked up with Rivers in 2013, he was blown away by the quarterback’s football intelligence. He still says Rivers ranks near the very top among players he’s coached in terms of mastering the mental aspects of the game. That means a lot coming from a man who spent time around both Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
And it could be critical during this unique offseason.
It’s one thing for Rivers to know a play inside and out and for him to be able to predict where his teammates will be at certain points during the down. It’s another thing all together for him to be able to coach those players up on the finer points of a route or make slight adjustments to a play that take more advantage of a receiver’s particular skill set.
But that’s what Reich already is seeing in the virtual meetings.
Rivers’ natural leadership is shining through. Combined with his years of experience, sharp mind and tough demeanor, it has the head coach excited about what’s to come.
“He has such command on football, on the subject of football and X’s and O’s and the little nuances of what it takes to be great,” Reich said. “Not only the schematic expertise but the game-within-the-game expertise. This guy is brilliant, but he’s not just brilliant smart. He’s tough.
“There are many countless stories of his physical toughness and his mental toughness, so really excited to have Philip.”
Rivers takes all the praise with a shrug and a dose of southern humility.
At heart, he still seems to be the same rural Alabama boy taking pride in playing high school football for his father and trying to make his teammates and his community proud.
Rivers battled some nerves before his first impromptu throwing session in Indianapolis. He wanted to make a good first impression.
“I was like, ‘Shoot, I’m throwing to these guys for the first time. I better not throw a bunch of balls at their head or throw a bunch in the dirt,’” he said. “I want to make sure they know I can still throw it. Shoot, I don’t want them to come in here and go, ‘Shoot, why did we get that guy?’”
Rivers has sent video of his son throwing passes to Hilton, who responds with images of his son running routes. He jokes with Hines about their shared history at North Carolina State, which includes the 23-year-old running back winning the Wolfpack’s “Philip Rivers Award” as the top offensive freshman in 2015 – 11 years after Rivers left campus as the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The goal is building those personal relationships that make all the difference when things get difficult – as they inevitably tend to do during any pro football season. The quarterback hasn’t made it through the entire roster, yet. But it’s not from lack of effort.
Rivers heard great things about the chemistry in the locker room before he signed a one-year, $25 million contract in March. If anything, the camaraderie thus far has exceeded his lofty expectations.
He’s looking forward to accelerating the bonding process throughout the summer.
“I’m super excited to be a part of the group,” Rivers said. “It’s been awesome, and I haven’t even stepped foot in the building yet. So I am super thankful and excited to have this opportunity and look forward to getting to meet the guys and get it going.”
