Everything is bigger during Super Bowl week, especially the rumors.
And no rumors garner more interest in NFL circles than those concerning the quarterback carousel. Dan Patrick got a big one swirling Tuesday with a relatively innocuous comment during his Bleacher Report Live multicast.
After a short conversation with show regulars Andrew Perloff, Todd Fritz, Seton O’Connor and Paul Pabst about the future of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Patrick received a text from an unnamed source.
He then asked his cohorts where they believe Rivers – who is widely expected to part ways with the franchise that drafted him in 2004 – will land next season. Perloff guessed the Carolina Panthers, which would return Rivers to the area in which he was a college star for North Carolina State. Fritz and Pabst both went with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an option Patrick himself had previously mentioned. And O’Connor chose the Miami Dolphins.
Patrick then revealed the destination suggested by his source – the Indianapolis Colts.
This being 2020, internet headlines proclaiming Rivers’ arrival in Indianapolis as imminent sprouted mere moments later.
Get used to this, Colts fans. It’s just getting started.
It’s no secret Indianapolis will investigate the quarterback market this offseason, a notion solidified when general manager Chris Ballard said “the jury’s still out” on 2019 starter Jacoby Brissett during his marathon season-ending interview with media.
“I think as a whole, our passing game – not just the quarterback position – but our passing game has to improve,” Ballard said. “Unequivocally, that has to get better. We have to be able to throw the football to win in this league. I think we all know that.”
The Colts likely will enter the offseason with the most salary cap space in the league and thus ample resources to seek such improvement. So every agent with a quarterback scheduled for free agency will do his or her best to make sure that client’s name is connected to the Circle City as often as possible.
It’s just good business.
Whether that business ends with Rivers – or any other new quarterback – on Indianapolis’ roster remains to be seen. But here’s a look at why the 38-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler could be a fit with the Colts and why the team might choose to go in another direction:
WHY IT COULD WORK
As with most everything related to the offense, it all starts with head coach Frank Reich.
He served as Rivers’ position coach with the Chargers in 2013 and was promoted to offensive coordinator for the next two seasons. Rivers led the league with a 69.5 completion percentage in their first season together and attempted an NFL-high 661 passes during their final year together in 2015.
Over the three-year span, Rivers completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 13,556 yards with 92 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. But the Chargers dipped from 9-7 in 2014 to 4-12 a year later, and Reich was fired in the fallout.
Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni also was an offensive assistant coach with the Chargers from 2013-17 and was Rivers’ position coach in 2014-15. That sort of familiarity could be extremely important to a quarterback who has spent his entire 16-year career with one franchise.
The Colts also offer a stout offensive line (assuming left tackle Anthony Castonzo returns) and a solid running game to ease the burden on an aging Rivers.
On paper, this is a fit that makes a lot of sense.
WHY IT MIGHT NOT HAPPEN
Football isn’t played on paper, and Rivers is coming off an inconsistent season. His 23 touchdown passes represented his lowest total since 2007, and he threw 20 interceptions for the third time since 2011.
He remained accurate (66 percent) and prolific (4,615 yards), but a Los Angeles team that opened with expectations of contending for an AFC championship slumped to a 5-11 finish.
That’s a less than ideal free-agent profile for Ballard, who has proven to be highly selective in handing out big-money contracts.
And, while the Colts have plenty of salary cap room to cushion the hit, signing Rivers would make for a problematic situation with Brissett – who is entering the final year of the two-year extension he signed just prior to last season.
Adding Rivers works best in tandem with selecting a developmental quarterback in the draft. The latter likely would necessitate the removal of Brissett from the roster.
Perhaps a trade could be worked out for a mid-round draft pick. But, if not, releasing Brissett would add another $12.5 million in dead money to the salary cap.
It’s entirely possible, in the end evaluation, Ballard determines the cost of signing Rivers outweighs the potential benefit.
