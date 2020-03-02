ANDERSON — The completion of the 2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals this weekend can only mean one thing.
The boys tournament is about to tip off.
That will be the case here as four area teams get started Tuesday night at three sites, with five more tipping off Wednesday and two others who drew byes waiting in the wings for the semifinal round Friday. The championship games will be held Saturday night, and here’s a look ahead at the matchups and key players involving area teams during the week ahead:
at Muncie Central
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Anderson (2-21) vs. Mt. Vernon (10-11)
It has been a season fraught with growing pains for the Indians to be sure, but the Tribe does enter the postseason playing some of their best basketball. Led by senior Joseph Jones (16.4 points per game), the Indians defeated Kokomo and suffered narrow defeats to Logansport and Guerin Catholic in their final three regular season games. Freshman Latrell White leads Anderson with 6.2 rebounds per game.
The Marauders have been around the .500 mark all season and are led in scoring by sophomores Armon Jarrard (11.9) and Amhad Jarrard (10.6).
The winner faces New Palestine (12-12) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights
(8-15) vs. Muncie Central (9-13)
With Jamison Dunham (15.3) scoring on the outside and Tristan Ross (14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds) with his ability to dominate in the paint, the Arabians will look to advance beyond the first round of sectional for the first time since 2014 as well as snap a current seven-game losing skid. Dunham converts 47 percent of his 3-point attempts.
The host Bearcats have lost four of their last six and are led by senior Victor Young at 18 points and seven rebounds per game.
With a win, PH would face the winner of Wednesday’s second game between Richmond (16-7) and Greenfield-Central (12-11) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
at Blackford
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Blackford (18-5) vs. Madison-Grant (12-10)The Argylls pulled off a stunning sectional upset last season against Tipton and will hope to repeat that feat Tuesday against the host Bruins. The Argylls nearly have four players averaging double-figure scoring in Kaden Howell (14.1), Grant Brown (13.4), Lance Wilson (11.5) and Justin Moore (9.6). All four are juniors, with Brown averaging an area best 6.3 assists per game.
Blackford is led by a pair of 1,000-point career scorers in Luke Brown (32.5) and Brandon Stroble (15) and enters the tournament winners of 10 of its last 11 games.
The winner would be heavily favored against Taylor (3-18) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
at Alexandria
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Lapel (14-9) vs. Wapahani (17-5)
The Bulldogs will look to avenge an early season 15-point loss at Wapahani when the two face off Wednesday evening. Lapel is led by its senior backcourt duo of Kolby Bullard (14) and Carson Huber (12) and enters the tournament winners of six of its last eight, with the losses coming to No.1 Shenandoah and in overtime against Tipton.
The Raiders may be out to prove something after a heartbreaking sectional loss to Frankton last year and a 26-point home loss to Shenandoah last week. Wapahani has four seniors averaging double-digit scoring and is led by Tre Spence (16.3) and Anderson University commit Drew Luce (14.6).
Whoever survives this matchup will face the winner of the second game Wednesday between Alexandria and Elwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Alexandria (14-9) vs. Elwood (0-23)
The 2020 Madison County champs may be getting hot again at the right time, having won five of their last six games. The Tigers have Brennan Morehead (14.4) and Rylan Metz (10.3) leading the way along with Cade Vernetti (9.3 points, 4.1 assists). Alex moved to Sectional 40 this year after winning Sectional 39 last season.
Statistics are not available for the Panthers, who have lost 28 straight games dating back to last year. Elwood has just one senior on the roster, and its average margin of defeat has been 39 points.
Friday, 6 p.m.
Frankton (13-10) vs. Monroe Cen. (13-10) or Winchester (16-6)
The Eagles drew a bye to begin their sectional title defense and will face the winner of the lone game to be played Tuesday evening. Frankton is led in scoring by Ethan Bates (14) and Ayden Brobston (13.5), with Brobston also averaging 8.9 rebounds. Frankton has been competitive in nearly every game as nine of the Eagles’ 10 losses have come by a total of 17 points, with a 25-point loss to Blackford as the only aberration.
Monroe Central is led by sophomore Jackson Ullom (15.6) while Winchester boasts the sectional’s top scorer in junior Payton Sparks at 22.7 points per game.
at Hagerstown
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 Shenandoah (20-2) vs. Knightstown (4-17)
The argument could be made the Raiders boast the top guard trio anywhere in the state. Juniors Andrew Bennett (16.1 points, 5.8 assists), Jakeb Kinsey (15.8 points, 3.8 assists) and Kaden McCollough (12.9 points, 3.5 assists) will hope to lead Shenandoah back to semistate and beyond. The Raiders routed the Panthers 65-31 in early January.
Chase Burton leads Knightstown at 10.4 points per game.
The winner advances to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal game against the survivor of Game 2 Wednesday between Cambridge City Lincoln (13-8) and Centerville (6-16).
at Wes-Del
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville (8-13) vs. Anderson Prep (3-19)
The guard-heavy Broncos are led in scoring by sophomores Tim Arnold (12.3) and Camden Leisure (11.4) with senior Connor Fleming (2.7 assists, 2.8 steals) running the show. Daleville is 1-1 against potential sectional foes, including a win against the host Warriors.
The Jets are looking for the program’s first sectional win and are led by junior forward Jack Scott at 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Sophomore Jeffery Langford (13.2) and junior Larry Rodriguez (10.3) add scoring punch for the Jets, who have lost nine in a row.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian (12-11) vs. Daleville or Anderson Prep
The Lions have lost three of their last four after a late-season six-game win streak. LC has the area’s leading scorer in sophomore Christian Nunn (20.1), who also averages eight rebounds per game. Adonis House (9.3 points, 7 rebounds) and Cade McCord (9 points) are part of a deep and balanced Lions team.
