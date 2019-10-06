ANDERSON – For the second consecutive year misfortune for Kody Swanson spelled victory for Tyler Roahrig in the Tony Elliott Classic.
A year ago, Swanson was comfortably leading the classic for non-wing sprint cars at Anderson Speedway when he made contact with a slower car on Lap 72 and his night ended against the Turn 2 wall.
During Saturday’s “Paint the Night Pink” night sponsored by Carter Express, it was almost a repeat of the 2018 race.
Roahrig set the fast time during qualifications and led the first lap, but Swanson used the outside racing line on the second circuit to claim the lead coming off the fourth corner.
From there, Swanson pulled away from Roahrig with Nick Hamilton, Caleb Armstrong, Chris Neuenschwander and Shane Hollingsworth battling for the third spot.
On Lap 66, Swanson’s car made contact with a slower car entering Turn 3, jumped the rear tire of the other car and ended up against the Turn 4 wall.
That put Roahrig on the point chased by Neuenschwander and Hamilton.
The “Rocket” from Plymouth drove away from the competition when the second caution flag waved on Lap 105 for a Hollingsworth spin on the front straight.
The driver on the move was Bobby Santos III who passed Armstrong on Lap 109 and Hamilton on Lap 115 to be running third after starting 11th in the field.
A green-white-checker finish was created when Hamilton and Kyle O’Gara tangled in Turn 4.
Santos passed Neuenschwander for the second spot with an inside move entering Turn 1 but finished .522 of a second behind Roahrig.
Neuenschwander held on to finish third ahead of Armstrong and Hollingsworth.
Roahrig became the first two-time winner of the Tony Elliott Classic and last month won the Glen Niebel Classic at Anderson Speedway.
“It’s unfortunate what happened to Kody,” Roahrig said in the Star Financial Victory Lane. “His car was the class of the field, and I wouldn’t have minded finishing second to a five-time Silver Crown champion.
“The crew gave me a really good car here again, but I didn’t want to see the restarts at the end. I knew Bobby was coming through the field.”
Santos said his poor qualifying run put him in a difficult position for the victory.
“We missed the set-up,” Santos said. “We made some changes for the race, but the racing was really close, and it was tough to gain positions.”
Neuenschwander said team owner Jerry Powell gave him a good race car, but the engine was loading up on fuel and not responding.
“I appreciate the opportunity,” he said. “I’m not sure we really had anything for Kody or Tyler.”
MEL KENYON MIDGETS
Veteran competitor Dameron Taylor led all 30 laps to capture his 12th career victory on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Taylor was pressed for most of the race by championship contender Tommy Kouns, but went on to win by .629 of a second.
Pendleton’s Colin Grissom, another championship contender, finished third followed by Kameron Gladish and Jack Macenko.
Gladish was crowned the 2019 champion with Grissom finishing second in the final points standings and Kouns rounding out the top three.
Macenko won rookie of the year honors.
Michigan driver Greg Rudzik captured his first Legends Division feature win, and Kyle Norris won for the first time in Indy FastKarts action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.