Defending Lucas Oil Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig is bringing a hot streak to Anderson Speedway when the Reveal the Hammer Super Late Models return this Saturday for the CB Fabricating 100-lap Outlaw Late Model race presented by The Herald Bulletin.
Since winning the Little 500 less than a month ago, Roahrig finished second in the first Outlaw Late Model race at Berlin Raceway trailing Brian Bergakker to the finish line.
This past weekend Roahrig picked up a victory at Berlin Raceway and a second place showing at Plymouth Motor Speedway in the 500 Sprint Car Tour.
The Kenyon Midgets were added to the racing program following the rainout last weekend.
Jack Macenko set fast time during qualifications for the second appearance of the series to the Anderson track this season.
Dameron Taylor won the Dick Jordan Classic earlier this year.
The Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars return to action where the father/son duo of Jimmy and James Kirby have won all three features.
James Kirby III has two feature wins, including the 100-lap, and his father James is the most recent winner.
Elliott McKinney will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive Division where Terrill Willhoite also scored a feature victory.
Doug Dugger is looking to make a return visit to the Riley & Sons Victory Lane in Thunder Roadster action.
Qualifications are set for 6 p.m. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $15, $5 from children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free.