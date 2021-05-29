ANDERSON -- In his sixth career Pay Less Little 500 start, Tyler Roahrig dominated the second half of the race to claim his first title.
The Plymouth driver led 243 of the final 250 laps to put the CB Fabricating sponsored car into victory lane.
Roahrig started in the middle of the front row and took the lead for the first time on Lap 241 from Caleb Armstrong.
He remained on the point until the leaders made their final pit stops on Lap 387, surrendering the point to Scott Hampton.
Hampton had stayed on the track, with Roahrig beating the Kody Swanson and Tanner Swanson out of the pits.
Five laps later, Roahrig charged to the front and pulled away from three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson and Tanner Swanson.
Much of Roahrig’s comfortable lead was wiped out when Travis Welpott spun on the front straight with 30 laps remaining.
At that point, there were four cars on the lead lap.
That allowed Kody and Tanner Swanson to restart right on the tail tank of Roahrig’s car for a run to the checkers winning by more than four seconds.
Roahrig got an excellent restart and was never challenged by Kody Swanson.
Hampton, the last car on the lead lap, finished fourth followed by Caleb Armstrong.
Brady Bacon captured rookie of the race honors, finishing 10th after starting 20th in the field.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Roahrig said after the victory. “I’m still in race mode.
“We went to Lap 200 on our first set of tires, and the car really wasn’t great, and I don’t know if it was the cooler temperatures, after changing tires both times we pitted the car was on rails.”
Roahrig, who finished third in 2020, said that finish last year was a confidence booster.
“I felt like I knew what it took to win after last year,” he said. “I had a real calming feeling all day, never felt like that before this race.”
Kody Swanson, who was seeking to win three races Saturday after winning the USAC Silver Crown and a Midget race at Lucas Oil Raceway, had to settle for second place.
“We gave it everything we had, and it just didn’t work out for us tonight,” Swanson said. “We were second best at the end.”
Swanson said his Doran Enterprises dropped a cylinder on Lap 160.
“The car was really strong early in the race and finished on seven-cylinders,” he said. “I’m thankful for a great run for the team.”
Tanner Swanson, driving for Nolen Racing, ran in the top three for the second half of the race after starting fifth.
“The team did an incredible job,” Tanner Swanson said. “It was a good night, disappointing but we’ll take it.
“The guys made great pit stops and ran with the front runners. We have nothing to hang our heads about.”
There were 13 cautions and 14 cars running at the finish.
Defending race winner Bobby Santos III was eliminated on Lap 274 when he tangled with two other cars in Turn 1.
Travis Welpott was the top finishing driver from the area with a 10th-place finish, followed by Elwood’s Jacob McElfresh at 14th, and Aaron Pierce came home 33rd after dealing with a mechanical issue.
