Tyler Roahrig has been close to unbeatable in sprint car action at Anderson Speedway. On Saturday, he will look for a victory in an outlaw late model.
Aside from the Pay Less Little 500, Roahrig has won four of the last seven non-wing sprint car 125-lap events on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Anderson Speedway will play host to the second race for the newly created Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Super Late Model tour.
The Outlaw Late Models will compete in the CB Fabricating 100. There hasn’t been an Outlaw Late Model race at Anderson Speedway since 2014.
Roahrig won a 100-lap Outlaw Late Model race earlier this month at Kalamazoo Speedway.
The inaugural race for the series took place last Saturday at New Paris Speedway with Steve Needles coming through the field for the victory.
Needles took the lead with five laps remaining after Roahrig fell off the pace with less than 10 laps remaining while battling with his dad, JR, for the point.
Shawn Amor and JR Roahrig got together on a restart, ending the elder Roahrig’s night.
Jack Landis finished second with Amor coming home in third.
James Kirby will seek to keep his perfect season going in Thunder Car action, looking for his fourth feature win.
The Hart’s Auto Ford Division will compete in two feature races along with the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.