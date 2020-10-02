ANDERSON -- Tyler Roahrig looks to three-peat in the Tony Elliott Classic on Saturday night at Anderson Speedway.
Pendleton’s Colin Grissom for the second consecutive year enters the final Day Transport Mel Kenyon Midget Series race battling for a championship.
Grissom enters competition in The Herald Bulletin Paint the Night Pink event with a 47.5-point margin over rookie competitor Sam Hinds.
Hinds has won twice at Anderson Speedway this year, with Grissom scoring a victory on the high-banked quarter-mile oval in June.
At the last race at the Indianapolis Speedrome, Hinds swept the table setting the fast time in qualifying and recording victories in the heat and feature race.
Grissom finished second in the heat and feature event at the Speedrome.
Hinds' win at the Speedrome allowed him to shave 27 points off Grissom’s point lead.
Roahrig, Little 500 winner Bobby Santos III, Kody Swanson and Eric Gordon top the list of competitors looking to close out 2020 with a victory in non-wing Sprint car action.
Roahrig will seek his third victory in the 125-lap feature events at Anderson Speedway this year.
He finished ahead of Swanson and Dakoda Armstrong on Sept. 17 and in the Glen Niebel Classic bested Kyle O’Gara and Santos.
Local drivers that will compete include Aaron Pierce -- a former winner of the Tony Elliott Classic -- Travis Welpott, Doug Fitzwater and Rob Keesling.
The Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive division also is in action on the oval.
Shane Reed is the most recent winner after early leader Trevin Lane was caught up in an accident.
Reed passed Ronnie Constant late in the race after Constant, the current points leader experienced a mechanical problem.
Kyle Tabor finished second followed by Constant.
Qualifications are set for 5:30 p.m. with racing action at 7.
Adult tickets are $15, Kids (6-12) $5, ages 5 and under are admitted free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.