ANDERSON — Tyler Roahrig inherited the lead for the conclusion of the Glen Niebel Classic and powered to an impressive win at Anderson Speedway.
The 20th running of the Glen Niebel Classic presented by CB Fabricating and Thompson Insurance was completed Thursday with Roahrig pulling away after the restart on Lap 62.
It was Roahrig’s second sprint car win on the high-banked quarter-mile oval, having won the Tony Elliott Classic last year.
Nick Hamilton finished second, 7.76 seconds back, followed by Kody Swanson, Aaron Pierce and Caleb Armstrong.
“We worked on the car during the week off,” Roahrig said in the Star Financial Victory Lane. “We had a steering problem after 40 laps, and I was struggling to keep up with Bobby (Santos). The crew gave me a really good car tonight.”
The starting lineup for the resumption of the race was altered dramatically, with early leader Bobby Santos III, Eric Gordon and Kyle O’Gara not able to return because of prior commitments.
That placed Tyler Roahrig in the lead on Lap 62 followed by Nick Hamilton, Pierce, Swanson and Kyle Hamilton.
Kyle Hamilton’s night ended on the 85th lap with an apparent handling problem.
But no one was able to mount a challenge on Roahrig with Nick Hamilton, Pierce and Swanson battling for the second spot.
Swanson got inside of Pierce for the third spot on Lap 116 with an inside pass coming off the fourth corner.
Santos had taken the lead from Pierce on the second lap and was leading on Lap 61 when the remainder of the event was postponed because of inclement weather.
After 30 laps, Roahrig got around Pierce for second and started to apply pressure on Santos, looking several times to make an inside move.
Nick Hamilton moved into the third spot on Lap 38 with an inside pass of Pierce in Turn 3, as Pierce appeared to be losing the handle on his car.
Caleb Armstrong set the fast time during qualifications, edging out Swanson by .7 of a second with Nick Hamilton posting the third-quick time.
