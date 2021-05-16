ANDERSON – Once Tyler Roahrig took the lead with 55 laps remaining in the CB Fabricating 100 at Anderson Speedway he was not seriously challenged.
It was the first visit of the Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Super Late Model Series at Anderson Speedway.
The race had two distinct complexions with Shawn Amor pulling away to an early lead Saturday thanks to an inversion of 10 after qualifying.
Amor was chased by Chris Benson and Brandon Ross, but all eyes were on the back of the pack where the father-and-son combination of JR and Tyler Roahrig were working their way through the field.
After 20 laps, fast-qualifier JR Roahrig was running third, and Tyler had moved up to the fourth position.
By Lap 25, JR and Tyler Roahrig were running second and third, but they trailed Amor by five seconds, but they were cutting .3 of a second off the gap on each circuit.
With Amor’s progress slowed by traffic, by Lap 40 the Roahrigs had closed to his rear bumper.
Tyler Roahrig got underneath his father for second place on Lap 43 and three laps later went to the point with an inside pass of Amor in Turn 3.
The next lap changed the complexion of the race when Rick Hahn Jr. got loose in Turn 1 and collected the cars of Amor and JR Roahrig. All three were finished for the night.
From there, Tyler Roahrig maintained a comfortable lead -- winning by 6.5 seconds over Steve Needles with Ross rounding out the top three.
“If I caused that accident, I’m sorry,” Roahrig said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “I thought he (Hahn) was going to give me the low groove, and then he came down. We had a great car tonight. I’m familiar with Anderson.”
Roahrig said he was looking forward to the 73rd running of the Pay Less Little 500 for non-wing sprint cars May 29.
“I’m focused on the race in two weeks,” he said.
Needles, who won at New Paris Speedway on May 8, was making his first visit to the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
“It’s fun but tiring,” he said. “I thought I had something for them (Roahrigs) early in the race but made contact and was just holding on to finish second.”
IN OTHER RACING ACTION
Jimmy Kirby captured the Thunder Car feature win for the fourth time to remain perfect on the season. Defending champion Ron Phipps and Earl Adams rounded out the top three.
Anderson’s Tray Bare came from the 12th starting spot to capture the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive feature race, with David Powell and Kamden Creek finishing on the podium.
Early race leader Ricky Craig’s car burst into flames on Lap 10, which put Bare in position to win by passing David Powell on Lap 22.
Jeffersonville driver Shane Isgrigg led all 50 laps to record two feature wins in the Hart’s Auto Center Crown Vic Division.
He finished ahead of Matthew Adams and James Mikesell in the make-up race of May 8 and topped Mikesell and Adams in the second feature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.