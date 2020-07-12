ANDERSON, IN – Tyler Roahrig ran the table Saturday, leading all 125 laps to capture the 21st running of the Glen Niebel Classic at Anderson Speedway.
It was Roahrig’s third consecutive non-wing sprint car win at Anderson on Saturday bringing his sponsor CB Fabricating the victory in the race they also sponsored.
Right after the field took the green flag pole sitter Jerry Coons Jr. and Kody Swanson tangled on the front straight bringing out the caution flag when it appeared Coons blew a tire on the start.
Both Coons and Swanson suffered damage with Coons restarting on the tail and Swanson using four laps in the pits.
That put Roahrig and Billy Weason on the front row but on the second lap Wease spun in turn two ending his night with Roahrig on the point.
Roahrig was chased through the first half of the race by Dakoda Armstrong, Caleb Armstrong, Bobby Santos and Eric Gordon, but no one was able to match the leader’s pace.
The race was red-flagged on lap 69 when Scotty Hampton appeared to lose an engine in turn two.
Following the restart Roahrig continued to pull away with Kyle O’Gara making a late race charge to finish second, 7.9-seconds back.
Santos finished third followed by Dakoda Armstrong and Gordon.
“I was sorry to see that happened at the start,” Roahrig said from the Star Financial Winner’s Circle of the incident involving Swanson and Coons. “I love racing against those guys.
“The crew worked really hard and gave me great car tonight,” he said. “I hope we’re standing here in September (Little 500). At the end I was working on what the car would need for a longer run.”
O’Gara gained the most positions on the night starting 16th and showed a lot of patience in coming home second. He didn’t crack the top five until there were less than 25 laps remaining.
Swanson drove to a ninth place finish after turning some of the fastest laps of the night.
Indianapolis 500 veteran James Davison started 12th in the field and finished seventh during his first appearance at the bullring.
Mel Kenyon Midgets
Chris Lamb survived an excursion into the grass and recovered to win the Don & Mel Kenyon Classic.
Lamb led the first 53 laps when he tangled with a slower car and was forced to drive through the infield grass costing him the lead to fast qualifier Jessica Bean.
The race was red-flagged on lap 60 when Sam Mazzo and Colin Grissom got together in turn four and Trey Osborne back contact with the outside retaining wall.
On the restart Lamb was able to make an outside pass of Bean on the front straight when the race was red-flagged when Masso and Grissom again tangled and came to a stop along the outside retaining wall in turn four.
Lamb pulled away to win by 2-seconds over Bean with Kameron Gladish, Dameron Taylor and Ayrton Houk rounding out the top five.
