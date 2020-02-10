What a difference a year makes.
At this time in 2019, we had turned the page from girls basketball.
Six sectionals, zero champs.
But not this year.
There were five sectionals, and we have three area teams still reporting to practice this week as Daleville, Frankton and Shenandoah all prevailed Saturday evening.
Aside from having good players and good coaching, I was trying to find a common link between these three champions, all of whom play the game very differently.
The common thread is as plain as the nose on my face.
All three teams had to overcome tremendous adversity during the season.
Like, the type of adversity that could have ended any hope of success.
I'll start with the new kids on the block, first-time sectional champion Daleville.
A team considered by many -- myself included -- as a favorite in Sectional 55 before the season started, the Broncos did not start well. They lost their first three games and, following that first win, their top scorer -- junior Heather Pautler -- was suspended for three games.
But rather than let those early struggles define their season, third-year coach Ashley Fouch and the Broncos responded in a positive fashion. In Pautler's absence, senior Ashlyn Craig and sophomore Audrey Voss found their scoring touch, and the Broncos have had a solid triple-threat offense ever since. Pautler came back and put up her typically great numbers, including a 19.5 scoring average in the postseason and became the top career scorer in school history.
What about the 23-2 Raiders?
When the sectional draw was revealed, Shenandoah had the easiest path to the title game around. It opened with Centerville, a team it beat by 58 points earlier in the year, and then had to face Knightstown, who Shenandoah beat twice already by an average of 46 points.
That draw proved to be fortuitous early in sectional week when leading scorer Kathryn Perry was hit by an illness that sent her to the hospital. She was unable to play Tuesday and, if she was unable to return to school Thursday, would be unavailable for the rest of the sectional.
Her teammates handled Centerville in her absence, and she recovered in time to play sparingly Friday, scoring seven points as the Raiders took care of Knightstown.
It took overtime Saturday, but behind 22 points from Perry and a double-double from Erikka Hill, Shenandoah fought off the host Northeastern Knights for the title.
It takes a team to pull together when one of its top players is unavailable, and both Daleville and Shenandoah were able to accomplish that.
Frankton also had some struggles early in the year.
After a stretch that included double-digit losses to Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah and Monroe Central, the Eagles sat at 5-4.
Then, two heralded sisters who transferred over the summer suddenly left the team and transferred again. One was a starter, and the other was a key reserve.
Was there turmoil in the locker room? Was there trouble brewing for a talented but so far underachieving team?
Apparently, all the turmoil and trouble left with those two players.
Since then, all Frankton has done is run off 13 wins in 16 games, doing what it always does. The Eagles share the ball, and it seems to be a different player each night.
Watching them play, the chemistry between the players has been excellent since the departures.
I expect all three teams to encounter some form of adversity at their regional sites Saturday.
Given what they've already done, I'd expect them to all fight through it and play well.
