This is not what I expected to be writing on this Saturday, the 14th day of March.
After visiting with the Shenandoah Raiders boys basketball team Tuesday afternoon and speaking with coach David McCollough and several players, I wrote a pair of features and a preview for the Greenfield-Central regional we all thought I’d be covering today.
But, as we all know now, arguably the most remarkable three days in the history of sports has happened since that Tuesday afternoon.
It began Wednesday evening when a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for Covid-19, the virus that has swept the globe and has now been declared a pandemic. The NBA then suspended its season and the NCAA, NASCAR and MLB were among the numerous sports organizations that followed suit over the following 48 hours.
Then, Thursday, the IHSAA announced the regional games would be played but with limited fans in attendance.
The optimism that came with that announcement was short-lived as the organization followed with a Friday morning declaration the boys basketball tournament has been postponed indefinitely.
While that was disappointing to the fans and supporters of the 64 remaining teams, it was nothing short of heartbreaking for the players.
I was saddened myself. I sat quietly in my living room chair for an extended period and just thought, mostly about the kids I’d just spoken with and what they must be going through emotionally.
It occasionally crossed my mind what others had said on social media about how everyone was “overreacting” and “panicking over nothing.”
I could only come to one conclusion.
This was the right call.
Let me preface what follows and clear up any confusion before I continue.
I know this will come as a surprise to many of you, but I am not a doctor, an immunologist or a virologist. Nor will I ever pretend to be one.
But I have read enough about emerging viruses to know a little. And there is one thing that has to be avoided when there is an outbreak like this and that is the gathering of large groups of people in one place.
All it takes is one unsuspecting carrier of the virus to infect two or three people, who then pass it along to two or three others and then things spin out of control.
And the very worst thing that could happen, as my boss George Bremer and I have discussed, would be for one of the players to contract the virus.
As the very fittest, strongest and healthiest of us, they would be the most likely to exhibit either very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. We all remember being that age. Nothing like a little sniffle or cough is going to slow them down. That’s when it becomes dangerous as they can then pass it along to someone at home who may be elderly or immune-compromised.
Many have said the virus is not a big deal because “only the elderly” are affected.
Somehow these people have gotten to the point where they actually believe a basketball game is more important than my parents or someone else’s grandparents.
I truly believe the IHSAA will make every effort to finish the tournament and Shenandoah will hit the court again as one of 64 teams gunning for a state title. I also believe the precautions being taken by organizations, businesses and entities — while they may seem extreme — will work, life will return to normal and we’ll have at least a shortened spring sports season as well.
Only time will tell if my natural optimism is misplaced.
But let’s get this nasty bug under control first.
