The excitement for fall sports is back as the girls golf teams have gotten started this week with boys tennis, cross country and volleyball coming in the week ahead and football the week after that.
Defending state golf champion Macy Beeson of Lapel picked up where she left off as she opened her season with a round of 68 and a second-place finish at the Hamilton Southeastern Invitational on Tuesday. Every member of last year’s girls cross country all-area team is back this season, and Friday night lights are just two weeks away.
Even though some exciting athletes graduated in the spring, we look forward to see which names will be on our lips this fall when we speak of upcoming county and postseason tournaments.
This time of year is fun. It always is.
But, in a cruel example of déjà vu, the all-too-familiar foreboding cloud of COVID-19 is still lingering over everything we do, including sports.
There is a difference though, and it’s easy to see and easier to fix.
A year ago, we were grateful for each game, match and set. The athletes were happy just to be playing after so many had lost a spring or had seen their senior friends lose their last season of sports. We powered through the seasons that followed and the inevitable quarantines and cancellations that ensued, knowing full well it was an unavoidable part of playing sports during a pandemic.
While this fall feels eerily similar, the difference is the cancellations and quarantines don’t have to be inevitable or unavoidable.
Through the incredibly hard work of doctors and scientists, we have been given this incredible gift of a COVID-19 vaccine that is now available to everyone over the age of 12 years old.
Everyone now has the freedom to choose whether or not to take one of three vaccines — all of which have proven to be well over 90% effective — to get all their freedoms back. They can protect themselves and others from the deadliest pandemic in a century, not just through the simple act of wearing a mask when in close proximity to others but by taking an equally simple injection.
But there is much hesitation to take the vaccine, and it is having consequences.
One football team has already been quarantined, at least two bands will be unable to participate in this week’s state fair band competition and area schools are sending students home in droves because of positive tests and contact tracing.
Nearly all instances have been unvaccinated persons.
I’m not going to pretend to understand why there is hesitancy. Other than specific medical reasons, all arguments against getting the shot crumble pretty quickly.
This is a fantastic opportunity for leaders to lead and those with a voice to advocate. I choose to use my platform to advocate for vaccines, which I’m fortunate enough have been around my entire life.
Nothing in life is ever a 100% guarantee. But if area vaccine rates don’t start improving — we’re stuck at just over 40% right now — the cancellations and quarantines will return.
So make your choice. You are certainly free do so.
Just know if a team has to cancel its season and is unable to participate in the postseason tournament — something that did happen last fall — that heartbreak for the kids is real.
That much is a guarantee.
