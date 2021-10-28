Time inexorably marches on.
It seems like we had a few minutes to enjoy the successes of the fall and, as the calendar ticks over from October to November, we’re off to a winter basketball wonderland.
The girls basketball season tips off with scrimmages by most teams this week before four area teams will play their first regular season games on Tuesday evening.
This quick dissolve from one sports season to the next is a pretty good metaphor for life.
We barely had enough time to enjoy Macy Beeon’s golf state championship, sectional titles by Lapel tennis or Liberty Christian soccer or runs to the volleyball regional finals by Madison-Grant and Daleville before suddenly, it’s time to ask the question.
What happens this basketball season?
While I normally eschew predictions because I’m completely awful at making them and also because invariably, someone will take any predictions I make personally, I will make one for the girls season.
You may want to write down this bold pick of mine somewhere.
Entering Tuesday’s games, every team in the area — indeed in the entire state — will have an 0-0 record.
That’s right. You heard it here first, and the reason I’m willing to die on this particular hill is this is the only thing I’m 100% sure on when it comes to girls basketball in this area this season.
Who wins Madison County? There are a couple candidates, but I have no earthly idea.
With Tyra Ford, Kathryn Perry, Erikka Hill, and Reece VanBlair gone to graduation and Jaleigh Crawford having chosen not to play, who will be the area’s best player? All I can do is shrug.
Do we have any potential sectional champions? Is there a team that can make a deep postseason run? Yes. No. Maybe.
Because of all this, I am really looking forward to seeing how this girls basketball season plays out, maybe with greater anticipation than for any season I’ve covered before.
These are just a few of the unknowns, but there are others as well. We have three new coaches in the area. How will they fare? What — if any — will be the impact of the new running clock rule for leads of 35 points or more? COVID-19 wreaked havoc on area teams throughout 2020-21, will that be lessened as cases drop this year?
And something of a troubling unknown, will Elwood be able to field a team this year? With only five or six girls coming out for basketball so far, the season — and Terry Detling’s Panthers coaching debut — is in serious doubt.
Right now, I don’t have any answers. But that’s what is going to make this season so much fun.
We’ll all get to find out together, in real time.
