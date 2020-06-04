I don’t want to pile on Drew Brees, but come on.
In the midst of the protests that have consumed this country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the question was inevitably going to come up.
What will be the response to more NFL players kneeling during the pre-game singing of the national anthem?
The New Orleans Saints quarterback was asked about it during an interview with Yahoo Finance, and the former Purdue star stuck first one foot in his mouth and then the second.
His response was beyond tone deaf.
"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” he said. “Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played, and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II. One in the army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try and make our country and this world a better place.
"So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think about. And in many cases it brings me to tears — thinking about all that has been sacrificed.”
That’s fine that Drew thinks about his grandfathers during the national anthem. They fought in the most righteous conflict of the last century, as did my own grandfather.
You know who else served during WWII? Over 900,000 African-Americans, and are they not also someone’s grandfathers?
The famed 92nd Infantry of the United States Army was a colored division that fought in both World War I and II. The “Buffalo Soldiers,” as they were nicknamed, fought in Italy and suffered nearly 3,000 total casualties. Two members of that division -- John Fox and Vernon Baker — were later awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Were they not also grandfathers, fathers, brothers and sons?
At least three noteworthy African-American athletes also served during World War II.
Jackie Robinson had to battle prejudice on his way into Officer’s Training School when he joined the Army in 1940. He later was subjected to court martial when he — a lieutenant — refused to sit at the back of the bus.
Heavyweight champion Joe Louis fought in charity matches to raise money for the war effort and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He helped with the morale of the troops and served as an advocate for black soldiers, including Robinson.
John Woodruff won the gold medal in the 800 meters at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and helped destroy Adolf Hitler’s myth of racial superiority of whites. He served twice in the army, once after Pearl Harbor and again as a commander of two battalions in Korea.
These men were also fathers and grandfathers.
But despite serving with distinction just like all of the American troops, when they returned to their country after serving in combat, they could not drink from the same water fountains as Drew’s grandfathers. In many parts of the country, they could not use the same restrooms, eat at a lunch counter or sit in the front seats of a city bus. They were not afforded the same rights to own property or vote, and many were denied the benefits of the G.I. Bill, unlike people who looked like Drew’s grandfathers.
Of course, after feeling the backlash from his interview — including some heated words from his own teammates -- Drew issued a statement of apology the following day, which read like many others we’ve seen. It sounded more like “I’m sorry you were offended” than “I’m sorry I was wrong.”
I’ve always admired Drew. He is a great football player and family man.
But here, unlike so many of his NFL passes, he’s missed the mark.
My hope is he will open his eyes to the experiences of others and realize the flag means different things to different people.
Drew Brees will be a grandfather some day. Maybe his grandchildren will look back on this as a time he became a part of the solution instead of continuing to be a part of the problem.
