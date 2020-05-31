My heart is hurting.
Like many, I have been disturbed by the images coming across the television and social media networks showing the unrest, pain and violence that is consuming our nation right now. The country has exploded like a tinderbox, ignited by the latest instance of indefensible murder by a police officer, this time in Minnesota.
But thinking this is entirely about George Floyd is incredibly shortsighted.
The anger we are seeing across the country has been 401 years in the making, since the first victims of the North American slave trade were brought to this continent.
When discussing the history of race in this country with an African-American friend or acquaintance, there is a natural reaction of saying, “I understand.”
But that is the wrong response.
As a white man, I cannot understand what those 401 years of pain, degradation and suffering must feel like. That’s my privilege.
What I can do is empathize.
Since those first Africans were brought to Virginia for the purposes of being sold as property, they have experienced the worst of debasement and, even after being freed following the Civil War, have been treated as second-class citizens. They have suffered the indignities of slavery, Jim Crow, Ku Klux Klan, lynchings, poverty, the denial of equal opportunity and institutional racism. Families were separated, property and voting rights denied and untold thousands were battered or killed for speaking out and peacefully protesting.
How does one even begin to understand or quantify what this nation has done to an entire race of people?
Maybe all this seems too big for some people, and I get that. In our own corners of the world, it can be tough to visualize an overall society that thinks less of one group of people because of the color of their skin.
What I will try to do is localize it, which sometimes helps me sort through these issues.
I think about athletes like Eli Pancol, Erikka Hill, Reece VanBlair, Joseph Jones, Bryce Hodson, Christian Nunn and Erin Martin, all of whom have entertained and thrilled us in recent years. These are bright people with bright futures who are going to go out in the world and make it a better place.
I also think of Morgan Knepp, Delany Peoples and Makynlee Taylor. These three girls first came to my attention as incoming freshmen who had just wrapped up highly successful middle-school basketball careers at Lapel. During the last four years, they proved the hype was accurate as they all competed at a high level for the Bulldogs.
They were cheered by their classmates and fans of the program alike during their careers. While they were representing their school in a positive manner, there was an incident where a few kids thought it was a good idea to display the flag of the Confederate States of America on their cars before school.
I’ll never know what possesses anyone to celebrate that symbol that represents debasement, slavery and white supremacy, especially in a northern state that fought on the side of the Union. And I’ll never fully understand the pain and hurt that must have caused those three young ladies.
We should not pretend racism is simply the use of the “N-word.” It exists in everyday life for African-Americans. Every time someone clutches their purse a little tighter because Pancol or Hodson walk by or describes a black athlete as “articulate,” or drives a car with a Confederate flag license plate, imagine how that makes them feel. It certainly makes me cringe when I see it or hear it.
I celebrate the peaceful protests and the many good police officers who take “protect and serve” to heart.
I condemn the riots and looting — almost the entirety of which is being conducted by a few taking advantage of a situation — there is no place for it. Similarly, I condemn in the strongest possible terms the racism which is the root cause of all this, descended from this nation’s original sin of slavery.
I have a million other thoughts racing through my head, but I’ll finish with one final point.
Colin Kaepernick led a movement among a handful of NFL players to peacefully protest and raise awareness of the very social injustices that have once again reared their ugly head in recent weeks. That movement was hijacked and he was vilified, ostracized, blackballed, hated and insulted — everything except listened to.
Do we hear him now?
