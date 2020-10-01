This space was originally going to be a celebration of our fall sports postseason, that the kids had made it through the pandemic to complete their regular season and were being rewarded with their goal of competing in the playoffs.
But Wednesday evening and Thursday morning we received a reminder of what the stakes are during these times.
Due to a COVID-19 positive test and the subsequent contact tracing, the Anderson Prep soccer team will be quarantined and unable to compete in soccer sectional next week.
I can’t think of a better phrase than “soul crushing” to describe how this must feel to those kids, their coaches and the parents.
Just a year ago, the Jets were celebrating the school’s first sectional win in any team sport. They have had a solid season and could have been on track to meet cross-town rival Liberty Christian on Saturday for the championship.
They could have gotten payback for a tough 1-0 loss to the Lions earlier in the season.
They could have had a shot to advance to regional.
There are no fewer than seven seniors for APA that will not get an opportunity to realize the dream of hanging a sectional banner in The Hangar. It certainly wasn’t guaranteed, but at the very least, they would have had homefield advantage as they tried to unseat the defending champs from LC.
But all that is off the table now, and suddenly I am reminded of the spring sports season and all the pain endured by the kids who never got a season.
While an outbreak can cause a postponement for an NFL game, there can be no delays for high school.
I know there are real tears being shed by players and parents alike, probably kids holding their jerseys trying not to believe this is real.
“We are devastated,” APA girls basketball coach Jessica Hornocker, mother of junior player Hayden, said in response to a social media post. “Hayden is just heartbroken. We all are. I can’t tell people without crying.”
Erin Scott, the mother of senior Jack, the team’s second-leading scorer, has the added pain of knowing her son’s soccer career is over.
“Devastating,” she said. “It was an emotional night last night at the Scott house. Still sinking in. … I would like to say also that there is no ill will or negativity to the teammate that tested positive.”
That’s an important statement to make. There should absolutely be no stigma associated with contracting the virus. That’s what viruses do. They spread like wildfire, especially when it is a novel virus and humans have no immunity.
“I was proud of the boys and how they are handling that with no adult influence either,” Hornocker added. “They had that discussion on their own. The team mentality is so strong with these Jets.”
The Jets had every intention of playing in that sectional next week and no desire to be anyone’s “wake-up call.”
But maybe this can be a reminder to everyone of what is going on. This is still a pandemic, and it is still very real.
The next time a parent is at a volleyball or football game and refuses to wear a mask, they need to hear the words of APA senior Derek Dailey, who scored three goals and assisted on two others this season, in describing how he feels as his career comes to an abrupt end.
Or should I say, word?
“Pain,” is all he could say.
Imagine it was your child saying that next.
