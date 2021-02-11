One of the most anticipated boys basketball games each season will be played this weekend as Pendleton Heights will visit Anderson.
This is usually the season opener, but due to COVID-19 the game was postponed to Saturday and due to a scheduling conflict, the Arabians and Indians will meet at Phil Buck Court rather than in Pendleton. Also during the two months since the game was originally scheduled, both teams have shown vast improvement, which should make for an exciting contest.
If that rivalry game was the only event happening over the next several days, it would be a big weekend.
But this also happens to be a big weekend in terms of the postseason, with the girls swimmers at the state level, wrestlers at semistate and a pair of girls basketball teams heading to regional sites.
It all begins with the Friday preliminary heats of the girls state swimming finals. The Pendleton Heights record-breaking 200 freestyle relay team of senior Kaitlyn Wheetley, juniors Jaima Link and Grace McKinney and freshman Mallory Gentry will compete in the third heat of the prelims in the second afternoon session at the IUPUI Natatorium. It should also be noted McKinney just missed the state finals cut by one spot in the 200 freestyle as did the Arabians’ 400 free relay of McKinney, Link, Gentry and sophomore Sophie Kaster.
The results of Friday’s prelims will set the lineup for Saturday afternoon’s finals.
Saturday will start bright and early as the area has sent a large group of wrestlers on to the semistate round with each looking to punch their ticket for the state finals the following week at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Daleville has the longest trip of the day as they will send five underclassmen to the New Haven semistate, including Jay County regional 138-pound champion Julius Gerencser. The Broncos junior will be joined by freshman Reazon Davenport (145), sophomore Dawson Brooks (120) and juniors Brandon Kinnick (126) and Jackson Ingenito (182).
The remainder of the area’s wrestling contingent will be at the New Castle Fieldhouse and is led by Frankton and Pendleton Heights with four wrestlers each.
The Eagles crew is led by freshman Crew Farrell, the 152-pound champion from the PH regional last week, and he’ll be joined by sophomore Hunter Branham (285) and seniors Huston Ellingwood (120) and Seth Lawson (138).
The Arabians will also have a regional champion representing them in two-time state finalist Jared Brown at 138 pounds. A trio of junior teammates will join Brown in an effort to advance to the next round as Elijah Creel (113), Ethan Childers (152) and Colin Gillespie (195) will also compete.
The fourth regional champ from the area is Alexandria junior three-time sectional champion Max Naselroad, who enters semistate undefeated at 28-0. He’ll wrestle at 145 pounds and is joined by Tigers teammates sophomore Isaiah Fye (106) and junior Logan Flowers (120).
Anderson will likewise be represented by three kids at semistate in senior Romello Williams (113) and juniors Andrew Dietz (126) and Jawaun Echols (182).
Elwood’s Chase Lovell (220) and Shenandoah’s Justin Hummel (170) are their school’s lone representative.
Meanwhile, the Frankton girls basketball team will look to win its second straight regional at home and punch its ticket to semistate for the third time in four years. The Eagles open with Tipton at 12:30 p.m., and if they win that game would face either Rochester or Clinton Prairie in the championship game at 8 p.m.
At Southmont High School, Shenandoah will look for its first regional championship since 2005 when it faces South Putnam at 1 p.m. in the second semifinal. Should they advance, the Raiders would meet either Triton Central or University, who play in the first semifinal at 10 a.m.
Did I mention Pendleton Heights plays at Anderson Saturday night?
