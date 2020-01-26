This is a column I meant to write some time back, but other events seemed to put my thoughts on the topic to the back burner. But I can't do that anymore.
We certainly receive our fair share of criticism in this job, whether it's the occasional incorrect bit of information (guilty) or the viewpoint we cover 'school X' too much or 'school Y' too little.
But we also get praised. A "thank you" at a ballgame or a grateful email on occasion is a nice thing to receive. It provides some validation that what we at THB Sports are doing has some meaning.
As much as I appreciate this, I certainly could not do it alone. The support of my boss, sports editor George Bremer, and his boss, Herald Bulletin editor Scott Underwood, goes a long way, and they've allowed me the freedom to cover our area schools in the way I envisioned when I first came aboard for my first full-time sports writing job just over two years ago.
They've also allowed me to do something even more important, which is to recruit correspondents to help with our area coverage. With 40 high school teams plus Anderson University in our coverage area this winter, which is by far the lightest season in terms of teams, so much would get missed without the writers who help us out. In fact, it is safe to say multiple teams would have received zero coverage this sports season, which would be a travesty.
I feel it is long past due time to thank these gentlemen for their work.
I'll start with my predecessor, Rick Teverbaugh. Even in "retirement," he is still on board covering two to three events a week and, on occasion, has made himself available for even more. His knowledge of the history of area sports is far beyond mine and is invaluable.
There are guys like Mike Battreall, who works a full-time day job but still gets out there four to five times a week, covering every sport with equal enthusiasm.
Most of these guys are journalism students who are right where I was just a few years ago, still learning and trying to make a few bucks doing what they love to do.
Will Hogsett comes from Indianapolis, where he is a full-time student at IUPUI, the greatest sports journalism school there is. Jordan Yaney is at AU and keeps us abreast of what is happening with Ravens sports.
We currently have three Ball State students who have helped immeasurably. Nate Fields and Drew Pierce do a couple games a week each while also covering Cardinals athletics, and Jack Williams, who for a time was also clerking at Indy Star and is a near dead-ringer for Alexandria athletic director Mickey Hosier, is a sports editor for the Ball State Daily News, a full-time student and still finds time to cover two to three games a week for us.
Our most recent addition is Joe Frollo, an experienced journalist who also referees. He is an outstanding writer who is sure to find another full-time gig soon and will be sorely missed by us when he does.
Some of their predecessors have gone on to bigger and (maybe) better things. Joe Spears is now with The Daily News Journal and is the beat writer covering Middle Tennessee State.
Joe also now has a verified Twitter account, a status for which I'll always be a little jealous.
Mike Williams, who we jokingly referred to as "The Human Rainout" after he was repeatedly the victim of such an occurrence, is now in Texas and working for the Graham Leader.
Dylan Trimpe is now the sports editor at the Seymour Tribune, a job Rich Torres now holds at the Greenfield Daily Reporter after both did extremely short stints with us recently.
All are valuable, and I'll never be able to thank them, or the others not mentioned here, enough.
I just felt that needed to be said.
And because I will always strive to improve our coverage, I'm still looking for more superstars, just like them.
