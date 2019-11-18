Last week, I wrote about the selfless act of a pair of Elwood basketball players who saw a competitor in need and jumped in with both feet to help.
Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell, as well as the fans at last weekend's Elwood-Wabash girls basketball game are to be commended as they raised nearly $700 for the Erikka Hill family after their home, all of their belongings and even a family dog were destroyed in a fire.
While I normally would not want to write consecutive columns on the same subject, I thought I'd touch on a couple other aspects of this because, quite frankly, these kids deserve as much attention as possible for what they did, even if that is not why they did it.
They got the ball rolling as near as I can tell, which is amazing.
What has followed has been just as incredible.
During a basketball game between Blue River Valley and Tri, another $700 was raised for the Hill family. The Alexandria girls basketball team held a similar fundraiser at its home game against Jay County last week with similar results.
A GoFundMe page for the Hill family, which started with a goal of $3,000, had raised nearly $5,000 within just a few days.
Now, less than two weeks later, that fundraiser site is approaching the $10,000 mark.
More fundraisers for the Hill family have been held or are in the planning stages. Anderson Prep has done one, and Lapel will hold one in the future, and I'm sure they won't be the only ones. Hill is one of the most respected athletes in the area.
I received emails from a few people who read my column and wanted to help. A co-worker here at the paper handed me a check to give to Erikka, which I did Monday afternoon.
It's amazing that in less than two weeks, the efforts of just a few in these small towns in the area have helped pull in well over $11,000 for the Hill family, who are too humble to have ever asked for it.
The efforts of those few has ballooned into a mass fundraising effort to help a family in need.
Anything else need solved? Put some kids in charge of it.
------
Saturday, I covered a girls basketball game between Yorktown and Pendleton Heights, in which the Tigers defeated the Arabians. A large contributor for Yorktown is junior Carley Culberson, who I incorrectly wrote had committed to IUPUI. She has received an offer from the Jaguars, but has not committed. While that story has been corrected on our website, I felt I needed to state the correction in print as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.