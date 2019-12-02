OK, guys, you have my attention.
After several weeks of exciting girls basketball action, the boys finally took to the court to open their season last week.
There are several teams in the area with high expectations and very few of them disappointed. Also, in a year when the area boys basketball athlete of the year is a wide-open race, there were quite a handful of kids who made early statements.
One of the teams I expect to win a lot is Shenandoah, and it did so handily twice in the opening week. The Raiders beat Daleville by 54 and Blue River Valley by 21. Both should be pretty good teams this year.
In the two games, the Raiders are shooting, excuse me, 58 percent from 3-point range and 60 percent from the floor overall.
If the Raiders are hot, then junior guard Andrew Bennett is absolutely scorching. He has scored 48 points in the two games and is shooting 61 percent overall, including 67 percent from beyond the arc.
This team is on a mission, no question about it. That mission gets a little tougher this weekend when it pays a visit to another sectional champion, and another team that has opened 2-0, in Alexandria.
The Tigers ripped off big opening wins over Anderson Prep and Liberty Christian. Certainly, they are games Alex should win, and the Tigers took care of business accordingly.
Lapel opened well, with wins against Anderson and at Frankton on back-to-back nights, no small task. Both were physical contests, and Lapel managed to battle through, despite the less than 100 percent availability of Cole Alexander and the absence of Gage White. The Bulldogs also showed they have plenty of shooters. They will be a fun team to watch.
In just one game, Pendleton Heights senior Tristan Ross put himself on the map. In the Arabians’ season-opening win at Anderson, Ross pulled down 27 rebounds, breaking a 30-year old school record.
In the same game, sophomore Jamison Dunham showed plenty of long-distance shooting ability in his own right after going 4-of-11 from 3-point range.
Frankton junior Ayden Brobston, making his first varsity starts, grabbed 23 rebounds in his debut and backed it up with another 15 against Lapel. He always showed his versatility and talent at the JV level, but now he looks to shine when finally given extensive varsity playing time.
Oh, and if anybody thought all Eagles senior Ethan Bates was good for was passing the ball to Kayden Key or Rylan Detling last year, forget about it. He scored 25 in a losing effort against Lapel and nearly won it at the horn with a 3-point shot.
I was also excited by what I saw from the young Anderson players. Sophomores Dayveon Turner and Kedric Anderson and freshmen Eric Troutman, Dilyn Fuller and Latrell White show plenty of promise. While there may be some growing pains for the Tribe, this should be a fun group to watch for years to come.
All that and plenty more await fans at a gym near you.
