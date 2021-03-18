The weather has turned noticeably warmer in recent days, and the calendar moving toward late March is a reminder winter is ending and spring is on the verge of arrival.
And what a winter sports season it was.
Both Anderson and Pendleton Heights sent swimmers to the state finals, Frankton and Shenandoah won girls basketball sectionals, with the Raiders adding another boys title before falling in the regional championship, four area wrestlers advanced to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and a Lapel gymnast posted a podium finish in the state meet.
There were plenty of outstanding individual and team performances that captured our imagination, and new coaches impressed in their debut seasons.
The season had its hiccups as players, teams and administrators tried to dodge the pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several teams had to hit pause, and games were postponed or eventually lost altogether.
It wasn’t easy, but they got it done.
And, now, we begin a journey into the great unknown that is the 2021 spring sports season.
The first question is what will the beginning of the season look like? Usually, that involves the weather that throws a monkey wrench into everyone’s plans throughout March and into April. This year, the problem is the virus that is still prevalent — including the newer variants that spread more easily.
I’ve already spoken with two softball coaches who have had scrimmages or games canceled due to contact tracing with other teams. At least one is concerned about what happens after families travel over spring break, and we should all be wondering what things look like after sectional and regional gyms were packed over recent weeks.
Hopefully, everyone continues being vigilant about mask wearing and getting vaccinated so we can finally put this awful year of coronavirus behind us.
The fun questions to ask are what area teams will be successful, which individuals are worth the price of admission and which sports will yield the deepest postseason runs?
The best answer is I don’t have the first clue.
All we really know for sure is Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill is back to defend her 2019 state shot put championship.
As far as the teams that were great in 2019, most will look very different after losing that year on the field.
Alexandria baseball and girls tennis, Daleville baseball and softball, Lapel and Pendleton Heights boys golf, Liberty Christian, Pendleton Heights and Frankton softball and Anderson and PH track teams all lost large numbers of seniors who would have made them very competitive last year and helped to defend or compete for championships.
Alexandria, Frankton and Shenandoah return most of their girls tennis rosters from two years ago.
There are stacked softball teams at Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Madison-Grant and Shenandoah that should be fun to watch. But we don’t really know how good anyone will be.
Baseball will be interesting because of the importance of pitching. Trying to project which 2019 underclassmen will have the best arms of 2021 is a fool’s errand. Although there are strong candidates at Anderson, Frankton and Daleville, among others.
Which track and field athletes have become faster and stronger since 2019? Which boys golf players can shine after a year away?
There are two freshman classes this year, and more than half of the athletes will take the field for the first time as varsity spring sports competitors.
We will all be happy to see the return of spring sports this year, and learning the answers to the above questions will be a lot of fun.
And if spring can top winter, so much the better.
Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.