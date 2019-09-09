There are many aspects to having good sportsmanship, and most have to do with respect. We should respect the game, the athletes, the coaches, the fans and the officials.
There have been several instances of negative sportsmanship in recent days and one great positive example.
And one big misleading result, which came during a Friday night football game as Delta defeated Shelbyville 85-0.
This is the kind of score the new IHSAA rule installing the running clock in the second half of games with a 35-point or greater margin was supposed to eradicate.
But Delta put 77 points up in the first half, and 54 of those were in the first quarter alone.
Just seeing the score come across the Twitter feed, I was disgusted. I mean, what’s the point of battering your opponent and embarrassing them in such a way?
Well, a deeper look at the numbers shows that was not what Delta was doing.
Yes, the Eagles scored 12 touchdowns. But they were scored by eight different players. They only threw six passes, and their leading rusher, Javaughn Whitfield, had just four carries.
For 191 yards and three scores.
Give the Golden Bear who stopped him on that fourth carry an engraved plaque.
It certainly doesn’t seem Delta did anything wrong here, but perhaps it ought to be left to the discretion of the officials to start the running clock in the first half when, I don’t know, a team has a 54-0 lead in the first quarter.
Delta also has a good girls soccer team and, I’m not trying to beat up on a good school, but when they defeated Anderson 11-1 at the end of August, that was not a surprising score.
Their leading scorer that day was sophomore Addie Chester. She is evidently a key player for the team as she has scored 25 of their 37 goals this season. And she scored 10 that game.
Yes, you read that correctly. She scored 10 goals in one game.
I’m not sure why a coach would leave their best player in to score five goals in the second half of a game that was well in hand. Imagine if she’d gotten hurt going for that 11-1 lead and the Eagles did not have her for the postseason or for key Hoosier Heritage Conference games.
Can’t blame the player. She’s just playing the game.
But we also had a refreshing moment of sportsmanship Friday night, and it happened on that same field at Anderson.
During Anderson’s win over Muncie Central, Bearcats player Larry Lampkins was injured during a play in the second quarter. Things looked ominous as he was eventually transported to a hospital by ambulance after laying on the field for several moments.
Subsequent reports indicate Lampkins’ injury was not as serious as it looked at first, and he went home the next day.
But, when things looked bleak, Anderson senior wide receiver Malachi Qualls stepped up and showed the ultimate sportsmanship.
Both teams gathered together on the field, took a knee and Qualls led a prayer vigil for the fallen player.
It certainly wasn’t something he had to do.
But, knowing the young man’s character somewhat, his display of sportsmanship and empathy for a fallen opponent was hardly surprising.
It reminded me somewhat of Alexandria’s Rylan Metz and Nick Williams consoling an opponent after the Tigers’ walk-off state baseball championship, although under very different circumstances.
I’m certainly more impressed by what Qualls did Friday than I am with 10 goals in an 11-1 soccer game.
And I think we’ll remember it longer as well.
