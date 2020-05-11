“Hey! Hey! We’re all right!”
Those were the rhythmic words of reassurance Kevin Bates often shouted with his hands outstretched in a calming motion to his Pendleton Heights boys basketball players whenever a negative play occurred or when momentum was swinging to the opponent.
It’s just one aspect of Bates and his coaching I will miss after he resigned last week following five seasons.
His tenure was marked by successes for his teams but also many instances of falling short of expectations, usually through no fault of his own.
He won back-to-back Madison County championships in 2017 and 2018, winning five of those six tourney games by 15 points or more.
But he also seemed snake-bit at times. He was victimized by the injury bug, kids making bad decisions away from the court, transfers and one notable player who decided — correctly — football was where his future lay.
Always a class act, Bates never used any of that as an excuse. But the fact of the matter is, he rarely had a team by the end of the season that closely resembled the expected lineup.
He had big shoes to fill in his job, following the likes of Brian Hahn and Joe Buck, both coaching legends in Pendleton.
But he is the only PH boys basketball coach I’ve ever known. His head coaching career began at the same time I began covering high school sports in the area, and I’ve greatly enjoyed covering his teams.
Even more than the games, I’ve enjoyed our conversations off the court. Whether it was a postgame interview or a chance encounter at a different game he was scouting, those chats — no matter how brief — were always pleasant and enlightening.
No matter the outcome of the game, he never dodged a question during his postgame interview. Dutifully, he would first head to the announcers for PH’s student radio station, WEEM, before answering every single query from reporters after the game.
In that respect, Bates is very similar to another coach who stepped aside recently in former Alexandria girls basketball coach Greg Warren.
Warren began his run at Alex the same year Bates took the helm at PH. He sports a .500 record over that span, which includes the program’s first two winning seasons since 2003.
He was one of the first basketball coaches I met after coming to The Herald Bulletin in 2017. I spoke with him in the Alex weight room for a season preview, and I remember liking him right away. He is an engaging conversationalist, and I could tell he really cared about the kids and enjoyed coaching them.
For the most part, I try to avoid talking to coaches before a game. I never want to feel like I’m distracting from what they are doing. But Greg always found me and dropped a “Hey, buddy, how are you?” which gave way to “Rob, good to see you” later on.
Likewise, he never hid from reporters after the game. Much like Bates, Warren never blamed a loss or a tough game on the kids. To these guys, there was always something they could have done better as coaches in preparing the players to play.
There was one time in 2017 Greg did “dodge” me after a game.
On a snowy December 29, he took the Tigers to Wapahani for a one-day tournament. His team drubbed Milan early in the day before falling to the host Raiders in the championship game.
After the loss, I could not find the coach. I waited outside the locker room as the players filed by, greeting their parents who had traveled to Selma for the day.
He drove the team bus that day, and I later found out he had hustled outside to warm up the bus so he could get the girls home safely before the snow made the drive home dreadful.
Anyone who has driven to Selma knows coach made a wise decision.
So, I will miss these guys as coaches, but I’m glad to know they aren’t really going anywhere. Bates will remain at PH as a teacher and will continue to support Arabians sports in person. And I’m sure I’ll continue to see Warren at Alexandria, supporting his daughter who is an outstanding volleyball player for the Tigers.
I look forward to talking with these guys in person soon. Whether the topic is basketball, family or just life in general, the conversations will be enjoyable.
