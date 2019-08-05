By the time this column is in print, the fall sports season will be underway.
Monday was the date set by the IHSAA for boys tennis, cross country, football, soccer and volleyball to begin official practices.
But it was also the day the first sporting event of the fall was held involving an area team as the Pendleton Heights girls golf team competed at the Plainfield Invitational in the afternoon.
Area golf teams, who could begin official practices Aug. 2, will have the first two weeks to themselves before the rest of the sports begin competition, so I thought this might be a good time to look at who some of the best players might be.
Two-time THB Player of the Year Kristin Hobbs from Lapel has graduated and will play her next round for the Indiana State Sycamores this year after making it to the state finals the last two seasons. Alexa Nadaline of Anderson has also moved on after twice advancing to regional as have Eve Emery and Taylor Gillum of Daleville after leading the Broncos to regional last year.
The departure of these outstanding players leaves the race for top player in the area wide open.
That should not be confused with the concept there are no quality players left, because that could not be further from the truth.
Quite the opposite. I believe there is a handful of very solid players who could take the title Hobbs has held for the last two years.
One would be the first player to tee off in competition this year in Arabians senior Danielle Tinsley.
She has already advanced to regional twice, with her team as a freshman and as an individual as a sophomore. Her sectional score of 87 at The Links in New Palestine last year left her just one stroke short of making it three-for-three.
Her teammate, Grace Wiggins, shot an 88 that day, also putting her in this conversation.
No one is going to feel sorry for Lapel for the loss of Hobbs. The Bulldogs are two-time defending Madison County champs, and her graduation will even the playing field a bit. But Lapel returns some strong players and will have an exciting addition to look forward to as well.
Junior Sierra Campbell (94), senior Lauren Lutz (95) and sophomore Chloe Renihan (96) all shot strong scores in sectional last year to provide depth behind Hobbs. Now, they will lead the team with talented freshman Macy Beeson set to join the squad this year. Beeson has been playing all her life, recently on courses longer than her age group typically plays and against players much older than her.
The Broncos return a pair of strong players from last year's regional team in senior Willoe Cunningham and junior Emma Allen, who shot a 98 and 102 respectively to help Daleville move on from sectional.
Another individual regional qualifier from last season is back in Madison-Grant senior Kasey Cleaver. She shot a 93 last year at Arbor Trace and could be positioned for another postseason run.
Shenandoah junior Katie Craig had a disappointing sectional last year, but with numerous medalist finishes during the regular season, will be another player to watch this season.
Elwood's Claudia Leavell, Alexandria's Kelsey Rhoades and Frankton's Ellie Anderson and Sydney Dillman are also players who could post some low scores this season with a little improvement over last year.
Well, ladies, the stage is yours. Hit 'em long and hit 'em straight.
