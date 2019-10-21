I write about emotion quite a bit in my columns. And that’s simply because it is what sports is all about, especially at the high school level.
And emotions are never at a higher pitch than at postseason time, no matter the sport or season.
They appear throughout the season, whether it is elation over reaching a personal milestone, winning a rivalry match or satisfying that preseason goal of winning a conference championship. Sometimes it is something as simple as winning on senior night, taking a ‘W’ on the home court that one last time.
But nothing matches the combination of ecstasy and heartbreak that goes with the postseason.
I witnessed the latter firsthand this weekend during my coverage of the IHSAA volleyball sectional at Lapel.
Defending champion Frankton went down in the quarterfinal round at the hands of Alexandria for the second time in three meetings this year.
Even before the ball hit the court for the final point, Frankton senior Kate Sperry had a pained look on her face as she tried vainly to reach a ball she had no chance to reach. While the Tigers screamed their exuberance on the opposite side of the net, Sperry remained slumped on the floor, knowing her brilliant high school career was over.
It was apparent on the face of Audrey Cleek, another Frankton senior, earlier in the match. A key player for the Eagles, she was returning for the first time since injuring an ankle two weeks earlier. She certainly gave it all she could, but the ankle would not allow her to finish as she left while the match was still in doubt.
But, as she met her replacement at the sideline, her face said it all. She knew her night, and possibly her career, was over.
Similar scenes played out Saturday in the semifinal round and in the championship when first Alex and later Lapel were unable to handle the powerful Wapahani Raiders, who entered the postseason ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
Seeing tears flow down the faces of kids when their seasons or careers are over is not something I’ll ever get used to.
But, the kids are willing to risk all that pain and sadness for the ultimate goal, which is winning.
And, while I hate to see kids cry, I’m willing to risk that uncomfortable feeling because I’ve seen teams win the ultimate prize, a state championship.
And for athletes and spectators alike, that is well worth it.
• • •
Speaking of Lapel and state championships, two seniors who arrived on the scene at the same time are inching closer to that very goal.
Jesse McCurdy will play in the quarterfinal round of the IHSAA state tennis singles championship Friday after winning the school’s first regional title. If he should advance, he will play in the semifinal round Saturday morning and possibly the championship later that afternoon.
Also Saturday, Luke Combs will hit the course at New Haven looking for a semistate championship and, one week later in Terre Haute, he’ll be going for a state title.
No matter what the results of the next couple weeks for these two guys, success could not come to two nicer kids.
Both are outstanding scholastically as well as athletically and are as humble as any athlete I’ve ever spoken with. Getting them to talk about themselves and their conquests is not easy, they’d both rather pass along kudos to their teammates, coaches, school, and community.
That makes them as deserving of a state title as anyone.
Best of luck to both.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.