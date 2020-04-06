Day by day, we hear of more cancellations and closures at the national and local level. Sporting events have been canceled, businesses have closed, most churches have converted to virtual services and TV anchors are broadcasting news and forecasting the weather from home.
“Social Distancing” has become the new normal and, although this will end one day, that end still appears to be very far away.
So much has happened in the last three-and-a-half weeks, it can be easy to forget how we got here.
It was March 11 when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately, the NBA postponed its season, which began the falling of the dominos as the NCAA, MLB and virtually every other sports league and organization quickly followed suit.
How many lives did that one test save?
While it is impossible to say with any degree of certainty, many people were about to be put at risk.
NBA games were scheduled to be played the following night, March 12, at Orlando, Milwaukee, Portland, Golden State and Los Angeles with seven more games planned for Friday and a full slate of competition for Saturday and Sunday as the regular season wound down toward the playoffs. It should be noted Golden State announced March 11 its Thursday game would be played without fans in attendance.
Having no fans at the games was a decision the NCAA had already made about the remainder of the postseason. But, the next day, when leagues began canceling their tournaments, the NCAA followed with a cancellation of the remainder of the season, including the March Madness tournament.
At the local level, fans from 64 schools were about to crowd into 16 gyms all over Indiana to root their teams on for the IHSAA boys basketball regional round. That was going to be a scene that was scheduled to play out in most states all over the country.
First, it was announced the number of fans would be limited before the tournament was postponed.
These were all tough decisions, but ultimately the right choices were made.
Imagine, with what we know now, all those arenas and gyms filled with fans. Some may have been carriers and others may have been sick with what they thought was the common cold.
Think of the thousands of people who could have been exposed and, exponentially, the millions that would be ultimately exposed by those thousands.
This ordeal has affected every single person to one degree or another. And, while the news surrounding this pandemic seems to be coming at us in such a way it is almost impossible to digest it all, it still feels like watching a train wreck in super slow motion.
The blame for the many government and social missteps that occurred early on will be doled out at an appropriate time. The many people of standing who minimized this from the beginning will have to answer for that in one way or another at some point.
At the moment, I’m thinking of Gobert and the many lives his positive test may have saved.
In the meantime, please get your information from reliable sources such as the CDC, your doctors and the many local reporters who are working tirelessly to keep you informed.
And stay home. We’ll get through this, and I promise to write some happier columns soon.
